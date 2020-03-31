Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
86 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

Lappi "surprised" Ogier didn't retire after 2019

shares
comments
Lappi "surprised" Ogier didn't retire after 2019
By:
Mar 31, 2020, 3:45 PM

M-Sport World Rally Championship driver Esapekka Lappi was "surprised" that six-time champion Sebastien Ogier elected to continue after losing the 2019 title to Ott Tanak.

Ogier had rejoined the Citroen team last season after two years driving M-Sport's Ford Fiesta WRC car, but Tanak's title victory ended Ogier's streak of six titles in a row.

Amid rumours that Ogier would consider retirement from the championship, he instead upped sticks to join Toyota, prompting Citroen's withdrawal from the WRC after 21 years in the category.

Although Ogier announced that he would retire at the end of 2020, Lappi expressed his surprise that his former teammate had decided to continue for one more year.

"I was surprised that Seb continued this season; I was kind of thinking he might stop," Lappi told the WRC.

"It seems that [losing the title to Tanak last season] was a boost for him. I don't know what he wants to do after the rallying apart from Extreme E. For sure, he will keep driving something."

Lappi also explained that he had learned a lot from Ogier during their time together at Citroen last year, having observed his working methods close-up.

The Finnish driver hailed Ogier's attention to detail when working with his engineers, which was something Lappi "hadn't seen before."

"I have been lucky to work with several top drivers in the past three years and top of the cake was Seb last year.

"The biggest difference was how much he was concentrating on the small details.

"Not really in terms of the set-up of the car, but all the other things like what is happening outside the driving; the crews, information and tyre choices.

"That is something that was good information for me and something that I haven't seen before."

Related video

Next article
FIA reveals exclusive supplier for WRC's hybrid move

Previous article

FIA reveals exclusive supplier for WRC's hybrid move
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Sébastien Ogier , Esapekka Lappi
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

WRC Next session

Rally Kenya

Rally Kenya

16 Jul - 19 Jul

Trending

1
Gaming

Norris gets more nervous in sim racing than driving an F1 car

2
Formula 1

Formula 1 could delay new tech rules until 2023

1h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes agrees plan to outlaw DAS for 2021

3h
4
Formula 1

Ronnie Peterson's grave in Sweden vandalised

5
Formula 1

F1 bans teams from developing 2022 cars this year

3h

Latest videos

Tata Communications helps WRC go All Live | Trusted to Win 03:38
WRC

Tata Communications helps WRC go All Live | Trusted to Win

Rally Champions of the 80's 01:00:03
WRC

Rally Champions of the 80's

WRC: Rally Mexico Full Highlights 01:40
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico Full Highlights

WRC: Rally Mexico SS19-24 01:55
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico SS19-24

WRC: Rally Mexico SS14-18 01:40
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico SS14-18

Latest news

Lappi "surprised" Ogier didn't retire after 2019
WRC

Lappi "surprised" Ogier didn't retire after 2019

FIA reveals exclusive supplier for WRC's hybrid move
WRC

FIA reveals exclusive supplier for WRC's hybrid move

How new tech is helping the WRC solve one of its oldest issues
WRC

How new tech is helping the WRC solve one of its oldest issues

Portugal and Italy WRC rounds postponed due to coronavirus
WRC

Portugal and Italy WRC rounds postponed due to coronavirus

Neuville "can't see the point" of 2022 WRC proposals
WRC

Neuville "can't see the point" of 2022 WRC proposals

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.