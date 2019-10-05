WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Race in
16 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
35 Seconds
See full schedule
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Fuji / Breaking news

Toyota drivers baffled by Rebellion's qualifying pace

shares
comments
Toyota drivers baffled by Rebellion's qualifying pace
By:
Oct 5, 2019, 9:29 AM

Toyota drivers Brendon Hartley and Jose Maria Lopez have expressed surprise at Rebellion Racing's lack of pace in qualifying for this weekend's Fuji FIA World Endurance Championship round.

The Rebellion R-13 shared by Gustavo Menezes and Norman Nato only managed an average time of 1m26.163s during Saturday afternoon's pole shootout, leaving them 1.150s down on the #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid of Hartley and Kazuki Nakajima.

It was also almost two seconds slower than the 1m24.359s average time set by the quickest Rebellion during qualifying for last year's Fuji round.

Ex-Formula 1 driver Hartley admitted that based on Rebellion's 2018 times he was heading into qualifying unsure whether either of the Toyotas would take pole.

"We still had quite a decent margin, which was a surprise," said Hartley. "We thought particularly the Rebellion would be a lot closer with the new success ballast, considering the laptimes they did last year.

"It was a surprise that today was not more of a fight. Our car is 50kg heavier than last year, we are definitely a lot slower. Honestly, we weren’t sure if they were hiding performance, particularly when you look at last year."

Read Also:

Lopez echoed Hartley's comments, highlighting that the Rebellion was not significantly penalised under the new championship points-based LMP1 handicap system that is being implemented for the first time this weekend.

By contrast, the Silverstone-winning #7 Toyota and the sister #8 car have been slowed to the tune of 1.4s and 1s per lap respectively at Fuji.

"What is strange is we keep getting slower every race, but somehow the Rebellion is two seconds slower than last year, with a better car," Lopez told Motorsport.com.

"Our car is much heavier, it is 1.4s slower than Silverstone. If you look at the laptimes, the LMP2 are the same or even faster this year, and the Rebellion is two seconds slower than last year. It’s difficult to know what they are doing."

Asked to explain why Rebellion was so much slower this year, Menezes pointed to the cooler temperatures of 2018 and the R-13 suffering from a general lack of grip.

"We know this track doesn’t suit our car and that already makes it difficult," Menezes told Motorsport.com. "Obviously the EoT did slow [Toyota] down, you can see in comparison with the laptimes from last year. 

"But it’s hard to compare because last year it was 20 degrees colder. On this track the tyres were well over the edge of the window, especially for a rear-wheel drive car.

"For sure we hoped to be closer, but there’s nothing we can do. And with Toyota, it’s hard to know where they are until qualifying. They are the king of playing games.

"It doesn’t mean they don’t deserve to be where they are, but it’s hard to judge."

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050: Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050: Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley

Photo by: JEP / LAT Images

Next article
Keating Porsche thrown out of Fuji qualifying

Previous article

Keating Porsche thrown out of Fuji qualifying
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Fuji
Drivers Jose Maria Lopez , Brendon Hartley
Teams Rebellion Racing , Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Fuji

Fuji

4 Oct - 6 Oct
Race Starts in
16 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
35 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 4 Oct
04:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 4 Oct
08:30
15:30
FP3 Sat 5 Oct
02:20
09:20
Q1 Sat 5 Oct
06:10
13:10
Q2 Sat 5 Oct
06:40
13:40
Race Sun 6 Oct
04:00
11:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Thailand MotoGP: Quartararo bags pole despite crash

1h
2
Formula 1

F1 teams ‘pushed and pulled all over’ by rule talks

36m
3
DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Rast on pole, Button sixth-quickest

21m
4
Formula 1

F1 2020 calendar and test schedule confirmed

5
MotoGP

Rossi names reasons behind Galbusera split

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - qualifying highlights 02:19
WEC
3h

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - qualifying highlights

WSC Suzuka 1989: Group C action at its best 04:08
WEC

WSC Suzuka 1989: Group C action at its best

FIA WEC 6 Hours of Fuji returns to Motorsport.tv 00:57
WEC

FIA WEC 6 Hours of Fuji returns to Motorsport.tv

Onboard the Porsche 911 RSR at Fuji 01:57
WEC

Onboard the Porsche 911 RSR at Fuji

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Silverstone - race highlights 03:14
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Silverstone - race highlights

Latest news

Toyota drivers baffled by Rebellion's qualifying pace
WEC

Toyota drivers baffled by Rebellion's qualifying pace

Keating Porsche thrown out of Fuji qualifying
WEC

Keating Porsche thrown out of Fuji qualifying

Fuji WEC: Toyota locks out front row in qualifying
WEC

Fuji WEC: Toyota locks out front row in qualifying

WEC extends LMP2 regulations through 2022
WEC

WEC extends LMP2 regulations through 2022

Fuji WEC: Hartley tops third practice for Toyota
WEC

Fuji WEC: Hartley tops third practice for Toyota

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
8 Nov
Tickets
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.