WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Race in
14 Hours
:
58 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Fuji / Breaking news

Ginetta says it had pace for Fuji front row

shares
comments
Ginetta says it had pace for Fuji front row
By:
Oct 5, 2019, 10:32 AM

Ginetta believes it could have challenged for a front-row grid position at this weekend's Fuji FIA World Endurance Championship round but for a late engine change ahead of qualifying.

Mike Simpson revealed that his lap aboard the #6 Team LNT Ginetta-AER G60-LT-P1, which stood as the fastest privateer time in qualifying, was compromised after the rush to change the turbo powerplant. 

The quick engine swap resulted in a number of electrical glitches, including failing power steering that resulted in Charlie Robertson spinning. 

He was unable to restart the car and didn't complete a flying lap. 

"I think we had the pace to challenge the second Toyota for a place on the front row," he told Motorsport.com.

"Considering that we had a series of issues, I think we showed good performance. 

"We've unlocked a bit more in the car, and if Charlie had managed a lap, there was a chance that we could have got ahead of the #7 Toyota."

Because Robertson didn't complete a lap, the #6 Ginetta would have started from the back of the five-car LMP1 field. 

But the car, which Guy Smith shares with Simpson and Robertson, was excluded from qualifying for two technical infringements uncovered in scrutineering. 

The external marshals' switch that puts the car into neutral and the quick release system on both doors was not operational. 

The #6 Ginetta will have to start from the pitlane after the rest of the field has completed one racing lap. 

Simpson posted a 1m25.889s lap, which was only two tenths slower than Jose Maria Lopez managed in the #7 Toyota TS050 HYBRID that took second on the grid behind its sister car. 

The #6 Ginetta, which is unpenalised at Fuji under the new system of success handicaps in LMP1, was just under a tenth quicker than the fastest lap for the solo Rebellion-Gibson R-13 set by Norman Nato.

Simpson explained that he was initially heading into the pits as he began what turned out to be his fastest lap. 

"There was an issue that turned out to be just a sensor, so the team told me to abort the pitstop because we were running out of time," said Simpson.

"I'd probably slowed down to 150km/h as I began the lap, which certainly didn't help."

Simpson revealed that the Ginetta's traction control wasn't working and that the power steering issue that caused Robertson to spin was already manifesting itself during his lap. 

He paid tribute to the LNT squad for completing the engine change in approximately one hour after data revealed higher water consumption during final free practice.

"It was an impressive effort from the team to get the car out there even if there were a few electrical glitches," he said. 

"The guys have never had to change an engine in such a short time before."

Next article
Toyota drivers baffled by Rebellion's qualifying pace

Previous article

Toyota drivers baffled by Rebellion's qualifying pace
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Fuji
Drivers Charles Robertson
Teams Team LNT
Author Gary Watkins

Trending

1
MotoGP

Thailand MotoGP: Quartararo bags pole despite crash

2h
2
Formula 1

F1 teams ‘pushed and pulled all over’ by rule talks

1h
3
Formula 1

F1 2020 calendar and test schedule confirmed

4
Formula 1

Kubica says delayed Williams steering wheel still a help

5
DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Rast on pole, Button sixth-quickest

1h

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - qualifying highlights 02:19
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - qualifying highlights

WSC Suzuka 1989: Group C action at its best 04:08
WEC

WSC Suzuka 1989: Group C action at its best

FIA WEC 6 Hours of Fuji returns to Motorsport.tv 00:57
WEC

FIA WEC 6 Hours of Fuji returns to Motorsport.tv

Onboard the Porsche 911 RSR at Fuji 01:57
WEC

Onboard the Porsche 911 RSR at Fuji

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Silverstone - race highlights 03:14
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Silverstone - race highlights

Latest news

Ginetta says it had pace for Fuji front row
WEC

Ginetta says it had pace for Fuji front row

Toyota drivers baffled by Rebellion's qualifying pace
WEC

Toyota drivers baffled by Rebellion's qualifying pace

Keating Porsche thrown out of Fuji qualifying
WEC

Keating Porsche thrown out of Fuji qualifying

Fuji WEC: Toyota locks out front row in qualifying
WEC

Fuji WEC: Toyota locks out front row in qualifying

WEC extends LMP2 regulations through 2022
WEC

WEC extends LMP2 regulations through 2022

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
8 Nov
Tickets
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.