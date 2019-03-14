Sign in
WEC / Sebring / Practice report

Sebring WEC: Lopez keeps #7 Toyota ahead in FP3

By:
11m ago

Toyota driver Jose Maria Lopez set the fastest time of the weekend so far in final practice for the Sebring 1000 Miles FIA World Endurance Championship round.

After taking over the #7 TS050 Hybrid from Mike Conway, Lopez posted a best time of 1m41.448s in the 60-minute session, eclipsing his own best time set in Wednesday evening's second practice.

It remains however three tenths shy of Conway's unofficial record set last weekend in testing.

Fernando Alonso set the best time in the #8 Toyota, a 1m42.101s - 0.653s adrift of Lopez - as both Toyotas stretched their advantage over the non-hybrid LMP1 runners.

Best of the rest was DragonSpeed's Gibson-powered BR Engineering BR1 of Renger van der Zande, albeit the Dutchman's best time was 2.7s off the pace.

Rebellion Racing's two R13-Gibsons were fourth and fifth, with Neel Jani in the #1 managing a time a little more than a tenth quicker than Gustavo Menezes in the #3.

Both SMP Racing BR1s were some five seconds slower than the Toyotas, with Vitaly Petrov's best lap putting the #11 car ahead of the #17 machine of Egor Orudzhev.

Gabriel Aubry, who is on double WEC/IMSA duty weekend at Sebring, recorded the best time in the LMP2 class in the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca.

The Frenchman's late 1m48.353s effort was enough to eclipse Nicolas Lapierre in the #36 Signatech Alpine Oreca by 0.141s.

Racing Team Nederland's Dallara P217 was third-fastest in the hands of Nyck de Vries.

GTE Pro was led by Ford courtesy of a 1m57.730s effort from Andy Priaulx in the #67 car, slightly quicker than the class benchmark from Wednesday evening.

Porsche's pair of 911 RSRs filled the next two spots, Michael Christensen in the #92 narrowly shading Gianmaria Bruni in the #91 car, while Alessandro Pier Guidi put the best of the Ferrari 488 GTEs in fourth.

Aston Martin, which topped FP2, propped up the GTE Pro times in 10th and 11th, behind the sole Corvette Racing C7.R in ninth place.

The pacesetter in GTE Am and fifth-quickest of the GTE cars generally was Matt Campbell in the #77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche, the Australian going seven tenths clear of the field.

Paul Dalla Lana prompted a full-course yellow period when he spun the #98 Aston Martin Vantage at Turn 17 a little over half an hour into the session and hit the tyre barriers backwards.

Practice times:

Pos. # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 7 Japan Kamui Kobayashi 
United Kingdom Mike Conway 
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'41.448  
2 8 Spain Fernando Alonso 
Japan Kazuki Nakajima 
Switzerland Sébastien Buemi 		 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'42.101 0.653
3 10 Sweden Henrik Hedman 
Netherlands Renger van der Zande 
United Kingdom Ben Hanley 		 BR Engineering BR1 LMP1 1'44.156 2.708
4 1 Brazil Bruno Senna 
Switzerland Neel Jani 
Switzerland Mathias Beche 		 Rebellion R13 LMP1 1'44.554 3.106
5 3 France Nathanael Berthon 
France Thomas Laurent 
United States Gustavo Menezes 		 Rebellion R13 LMP1 1'44.707 3.259
6 11 Russian Federation Vitaly Petrov 
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 
Russian Federation Mikhail Aleshin 		 BR Engineering BR1 LMP1 1'46.399 4.951
7 17 Russian Federation Sergey Sirotkin 
France Stéphane Sarrazin 
Russian Federation Egor Orudzhev 		 BR Engineering BR1 LMP1 1'46.775 5.327
8 38 China Ho-Pin Tung 
Monaco Stéphane Richelmi 
France Gabriel Aubry 		 Oreca 07 LMP2 1'48.353 6.905
9 36 France Nicolas Lapierre 
France Pierre Thiriet 
Brazil Andre Negrao 		 Alpine A470 LMP2 1'48.494 7.046
10 29 Netherlands Giedo van der Garde 
Netherlands Nyck de Vries 
Netherlands Frits van Eerd 		 Dallara P217 LMP2 1'49.028 7.580
11 31 United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 
Venezuela Pastor Maldonado 
Mexico Roberto Gonzalez 		 Oreca 07 LMP2 1'49.061 7.613
12 28 France Loic Duval 
France François Perrodo 
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		 Oreca 07 LMP2 1'49.333 7.885
13 37 United Kingdom Will Stevens 
Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson 
United Kingdom Jordan King 		 Oreca 07 LMP2 1'49.353 7.905
14 50 United States Gunnar Jeannette 
France Romano Ricci 
France Erwin Creed 		 Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 1'50.777 9.329
15 67 United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 
United States Jonathan Bomarito 
Guernsey Andy Priaulx 		 Ford GT LMGTE PRO 1'57.730 16.282
16 92 Denmark Michael Christensen 
France Kevin Estre 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 1'58.052 16.604
17 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni 
Austria Richard Lietz 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 1'58.083 16.635
18 51 United Kingdom James Calado 
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi 
Brazil Daniel Serra 		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'58.365 16.917
19 77 Germany Christian Ried 
Matthew Campbell 
Julien Andlauer 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'58.554 17.106
20 66 Germany Stefan Mücke 
France Olivier Pla 
United States Billy Johnson 		 Ford GT LMGTE PRO 1'58.595 17.147
21 71 United Kingdom Sam Bird 
Italy Davide Rigon 
Spain Miguel Molina 		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'58.788 17.340
22 81 Netherlands Nick Catsburg 
Germany Martin Tomczyk 
United Kingdom Alexander Sims 		 BMW M8 GTE LMGTE PRO 1'58.864 17.416
23 82 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa 
Canada Bruno Spengler 
Brazil Augusto Farfus 		 BMW M8 GTE LMGTE PRO 1'59.095 17.647
24 63 Denmark Jan Magnussen 
Spain Antonio Garcia 
Germany Mike Rockenfeller 		 Chevrolet Corvette C7R LMGTE PRO 1'59.130 17.682
25 88 Italy Gianluca Roda 
Italy Matteo Cairoli 
Italy Giorgio Roda 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'59.260 17.812
26 56 Germany Jörg Bergmeister 
United States Patrick Lindsey 
Norway Egidio Perfetti 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'59.605 18.157
27 95 Denmark Marco Sorensen 
Denmark Nicki Thiim 
United Kingdom Darren Turner 		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 1'59.609 18.161
28 97 Belgium Maxime Martin 
United Kingdom Alex Lynn 		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 1'59.661 18.213
29 54 Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 
Italy Francesco Castellacci 
Switzerland Thomas Flohr 		 Ferrari 488 GTE LMGTE AM 1'59.699 18.251
30 90 United Kingdom Jonathan Adam 
Turkey Salih Yoluc 
Ireland Charles Eastwood 		 Aston Martin Vantage LMGTE AM 1'59.934 18.486
31 70 Monaco Olivier Beretta 
Italy Eddie Cheever III 
Japan Motoaki Ishikawa 		 Ferrari 488 GTE LMGTE AM 2'00.129 18.681
32 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright 
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 
Germany Thomas Preining 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'00.429 18.981
33 61 Ireland Matthew Griffin 
Italy Matteo Cressoni 
Luis Perez Companc		 Ferrari 488 GTE LMGTE AM 2'00.579 19.131
34 98 Portugal Pedro Lamy 
Canada Paul Dalla Lana 
Austria Mathias Lauda 		 Aston Martin Vantage LMGTE AM 2'01.607 20.159
About this article

Series WEC
Event Sebring
Drivers Jose Maria Lopez
Teams Toyota Motorsport GmbH
Author Jamie Klein
