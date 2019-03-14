Sebring WEC: Lopez keeps #7 Toyota ahead in FP3
Toyota driver Jose Maria Lopez set the fastest time of the weekend so far in final practice for the Sebring 1000 Miles FIA World Endurance Championship round.
After taking over the #7 TS050 Hybrid from Mike Conway, Lopez posted a best time of 1m41.448s in the 60-minute session, eclipsing his own best time set in Wednesday evening's second practice.
It remains however three tenths shy of Conway's unofficial record set last weekend in testing.
Fernando Alonso set the best time in the #8 Toyota, a 1m42.101s - 0.653s adrift of Lopez - as both Toyotas stretched their advantage over the non-hybrid LMP1 runners.
Best of the rest was DragonSpeed's Gibson-powered BR Engineering BR1 of Renger van der Zande, albeit the Dutchman's best time was 2.7s off the pace.
Rebellion Racing's two R13-Gibsons were fourth and fifth, with Neel Jani in the #1 managing a time a little more than a tenth quicker than Gustavo Menezes in the #3.
Both SMP Racing BR1s were some five seconds slower than the Toyotas, with Vitaly Petrov's best lap putting the #11 car ahead of the #17 machine of Egor Orudzhev.
Gabriel Aubry, who is on double WEC/IMSA duty weekend at Sebring, recorded the best time in the LMP2 class in the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca.
The Frenchman's late 1m48.353s effort was enough to eclipse Nicolas Lapierre in the #36 Signatech Alpine Oreca by 0.141s.
Racing Team Nederland's Dallara P217 was third-fastest in the hands of Nyck de Vries.
GTE Pro was led by Ford courtesy of a 1m57.730s effort from Andy Priaulx in the #67 car, slightly quicker than the class benchmark from Wednesday evening.
Porsche's pair of 911 RSRs filled the next two spots, Michael Christensen in the #92 narrowly shading Gianmaria Bruni in the #91 car, while Alessandro Pier Guidi put the best of the Ferrari 488 GTEs in fourth.
Aston Martin, which topped FP2, propped up the GTE Pro times in 10th and 11th, behind the sole Corvette Racing C7.R in ninth place.
The pacesetter in GTE Am and fifth-quickest of the GTE cars generally was Matt Campbell in the #77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche, the Australian going seven tenths clear of the field.
Paul Dalla Lana prompted a full-course yellow period when he spun the #98 Aston Martin Vantage at Turn 17 a little over half an hour into the session and hit the tyre barriers backwards.
Practice times:
|Pos.
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|7
| Kamui Kobayashi
Mike Conway
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|1'41.448
|2
|8
| Fernando Alonso
Kazuki Nakajima
Sébastien Buemi
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|1'42.101
|0.653
|3
|10
| Henrik Hedman
Renger van der Zande
Ben Hanley
|BR Engineering BR1
|LMP1
|1'44.156
|2.708
|4
|1
| Bruno Senna
Neel Jani
Mathias Beche
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|1'44.554
|3.106
|5
|3
| Nathanael Berthon
Thomas Laurent
Gustavo Menezes
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|1'44.707
|3.259
|6
|11
| Vitaly Petrov
Brendon Hartley
Mikhail Aleshin
|BR Engineering BR1
|LMP1
|1'46.399
|4.951
|7
|17
| Sergey Sirotkin
Stéphane Sarrazin
Egor Orudzhev
|BR Engineering BR1
|LMP1
|1'46.775
|5.327
|8
|38
| Ho-Pin Tung
Stéphane Richelmi
Gabriel Aubry
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'48.353
|6.905
|9
|36
| Nicolas Lapierre
Pierre Thiriet
Andre Negrao
|Alpine A470
|LMP2
|1'48.494
|7.046
|10
|29
| Giedo van der Garde
Nyck de Vries
Frits van Eerd
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|1'49.028
|7.580
|11
|31
| Anthony Davidson
Pastor Maldonado
Roberto Gonzalez
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'49.061
|7.613
|12
|28
| Loic Duval
François Perrodo
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'49.333
|7.885
|13
|37
| Will Stevens
David Heinemeier Hansson
Jordan King
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'49.353
|7.905
|14
|50
| Gunnar Jeannette
Romano Ricci
Erwin Creed
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|1'50.777
|9.329
|15
|67
| Harry Tincknell
Jonathan Bomarito
Andy Priaulx
|Ford GT
|LMGTE PRO
|1'57.730
|16.282
|16
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE PRO
|1'58.052
|16.604
|17
|91
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE PRO
|1'58.083
|16.635
|18
|51
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|1'58.365
|16.917
|19
|77
| Christian Ried
Matthew Campbell
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'58.554
|17.106
|20
|66
| Stefan Mücke
Olivier Pla
Billy Johnson
|Ford GT
|LMGTE PRO
|1'58.595
|17.147
|21
|71
| Sam Bird
Davide Rigon
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|1'58.788
|17.340
|22
|81
| Nick Catsburg
Martin Tomczyk
Alexander Sims
|BMW M8 GTE
|LMGTE PRO
|1'58.864
|17.416
|23
|82
| Antonio Felix da Costa
Bruno Spengler
Augusto Farfus
|BMW M8 GTE
|LMGTE PRO
|1'59.095
|17.647
|24
|63
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller
|Chevrolet Corvette C7R
|LMGTE PRO
|1'59.130
|17.682
|25
|88
| Gianluca Roda
Matteo Cairoli
Giorgio Roda
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.260
|17.812
|26
|56
| Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey
Egidio Perfetti
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.605
|18.157
|27
|95
| Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
Darren Turner
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|1'59.609
|18.161
|28
|97
| Maxime Martin
Alex Lynn
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|1'59.661
|18.213
|29
|54
| Giancarlo Fisichella
Francesco Castellacci
Thomas Flohr
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.699
|18.251
|30
|90
| Jonathan Adam
Salih Yoluc
Charles Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.934
|18.486
|31
|70
| Olivier Beretta
Eddie Cheever III
Motoaki Ishikawa
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|2'00.129
|18.681
|32
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Benjamin Barker
Thomas Preining
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'00.429
|18.981
|33
|61
| Matthew Griffin
Matteo Cressoni
Luis Perez Companc
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|2'00.579
|19.131
|34
|98
| Pedro Lamy
Paul Dalla Lana
Mathias Lauda
|Aston Martin Vantage
|LMGTE AM
|2'01.607
|20.159
About this article
|Series
|WEC
|Event
|Sebring
|Drivers
|Jose Maria Lopez
|Teams
|Toyota Motorsport GmbH
|Author
|Jamie Klein
breaking news