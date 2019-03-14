Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Sebring / Practice report

Sebring WEC: Toyota remains ahead in night practice

shares
comments
Sebring WEC: Toyota remains ahead in night practice
By:
16m ago

Toyota again locked out the top two spots in the times during Wednesday evening's second practice session for this week's Sebring 1000 Miles FIA World Endurance Championship round.

Jose Maria Lopez put the #7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid ahead with an early best lap of 1m41.730s, going marginally quicker than Kazuki Nakajima had managed in first practice earlier in the day.

The Argentine's time would remain untroubled for the remainder of the 90-minute session.

Nakajima was again the quickest of the #8 Toyota drivers, but his best effort of 1m42.517s, which came around the halfway mark, was 0.787s adrift.

There was some late drama for the #8 crew when Fernando Alonso suffered a spin at Turn 1, albeit without consequences.

SMP Racing reversed the non-hybrid LMP1 pecking order from FP1 with the third and fourth-fastest times for its pair of AER-powered BR Engineering BR1s.

Stephane Sarrazin posted a marginally quicker time in the #17 car, 1.279s off the pace and exactly one hundredth up on SMP newcomer Brendon Hartley in the #11 machine.

Thomas Laurent headed the Rebellion Racing charge in fifth place, ahead of Bruno Senna in the second Rebellion R13-Gibson and Ben Hanley in the DragonSpeed BR1.

Jackie Chan DC Racing led the way in the LMP2 class courtesy of a 1m47.716s effort from Stephane Richelmi at the wheel of the #37 Oreca 07.

That was enough to beat Nicolas Lapierre in the #36 Signatech Alpine Oreca by just under half a second.

The DragonSpeed Oreca caused an early full-course yellow when it shed its left-rear wheel while Anthony Davidson was aboard, although the American squad was able to return to the track after a delay of almost an hour.

GTE Pro was led by Aston Martin as Alex Lynn logged a best of 1m57.792s in the #97 Vantage GTE.

Ford occupied the next two spots in class, as Harry Tincknell's time in the #67 fell just short 0.033s short of Lynn's but eclipsed teammate Stefan Mucke's by a tenth.

The best of the Ferrari 488 GTEs, the #51 car, was fifth, behind the #95 Aston Martin, while Porsche's top representative was the points-leading #92 car in sixth.

Corvette Racing's sole C7.R propped up the class leaderboard in 11th.

Ben Barker put in a late flyer of 1m59.327s to move the Gulf Racing Porsche squad to the top of the times in GTE Am, a little under a tenth up on Giancarlo Fisichella's Spirit of Race Ferrari.

Project 1 Racing, which didn't take part in FP1 as it built up the spare chassis that arrived at Sebring on Wednesday morning, completed 27 laps and ended up eighth of the nine runners in class.

Practice times:

Pos. # Drivers Car Class Laps Time Gap
1 7 Japan Kamui Kobayashi 
United Kingdom Mike Conway 
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 45 1'41.730  
2 8 Spain Fernando Alonso 
Japan Kazuki Nakajima 
Switzerland Sébastien Buemi 		 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 48 1'42.262 0.532
3 17 Russian Federation Sergey Sirotkin 
France Stéphane Sarrazin 
Russian Federation Egor Orudzhev 		 BR Engineering BR1 LMP1 34 1'43.009 1.279
4 11 Russian Federation Vitaly Petrov 
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 
Russian Federation Mikhail Aleshin 		 BR Engineering BR1 LMP1 31 1'43.019 1.289
5 3 France Nathanael Berthon 
France Thomas Laurent 
United States Gustavo Menezes 		 Rebellion R13 LMP1 36 1'43.362 1.632
6 1 Brazil Bruno Senna 
Switzerland Neel Jani 
Switzerland Mathias Beche 		 Rebellion R13 LMP1 40 1'44.064 2.334
7 10 Sweden Henrik Hedman 
Netherlands Renger van der Zande 
United Kingdom Ben Hanley 		 BR Engineering BR1 LMP1 34 1'46.050 4.320
8 38 China Ho-Pin Tung 
Monaco Stéphane Richelmi 
France Gabriel Aubry 		 Oreca 07 LMP2 37 1'47.716 5.986
9 36 France Nicolas Lapierre 
France Pierre Thiriet 
Brazil Andre Negrao 		 Alpine A470 LMP2 40 1'48.213 6.483
10 28 France Loic Duval 
France François Perrodo 
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		 Oreca 07 LMP2 40 1'48.316 6.586
11 37 United Kingdom Will Stevens 
Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson 
United Kingdom Jordan King 		 Oreca 07 LMP2 40 1'49.119 7.389
12 50 United States Gunnar Jeannette 
France Romano Ricci 
France Erwin Creed 		 Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 38 1'50.463 8.733
13 31 United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 
Venezuela Pastor Maldonado 
Mexico Roberto Gonzalez 		 Oreca 07 LMP2 18 1'50.497 8.767
14 29 Netherlands Giedo van der Garde 
Netherlands Nyck de Vries 
Netherlands Frits van Eerd 		 Dallara P217 LMP2 8 1'53.842 12.112
15 97 Belgium Maxime Martin 
United Kingdom Alex Lynn 		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 38 1'57.792 16.062
16 67 United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 
United States Jonathan Bomarito 
Guernsey Andy Priaulx 		 Ford GT LMGTE PRO 35 1'57.825 16.095
17 66 Germany Stefan Mücke 
France Olivier Pla 
United States Billy Johnson 		 Ford GT LMGTE PRO 35 1'57.961 16.231
18 51 United Kingdom James Calado 
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi 
Brazil Daniel Serra 		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 33 1'58.063 16.333
19 95 Denmark Marco Sorensen 
Denmark Nicki Thiim 
United Kingdom Darren Turner 		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 35 1'58.098 16.368
20 92 Denmark Michael Christensen 
France Kevin Estre 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 38 1'58.388 16.658
21 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni 
Austria Richard Lietz 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 40 1'58.447 16.717
22 71 United Kingdom Sam Bird 
Italy Davide Rigon 
Spain Miguel Molina 		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 39 1'58.622 16.892
23 82 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa 
Canada Bruno Spengler 
Brazil Augusto Farfus 		 BMW M8 GTE LMGTE PRO 37 1'58.706 16.976
24 81 Netherlands Nick Catsburg 
Germany Martin Tomczyk 
United Kingdom Alexander Sims 		 BMW M8 GTE LMGTE PRO 40 1'58.731 17.001
25 63 Denmark Jan Magnussen 
Spain Antonio Garcia 
Germany Mike Rockenfeller 		 Chevrolet Corvette C7R LMGTE PRO 29 1'58.795 17.065
26 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright 
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 
Germany Thomas Preining 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 38 1'59.327 17.597
27 54 Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 
Italy Francesco Castellacci 
Switzerland Thomas Flohr 		 Ferrari 488 GTE LMGTE AM 37 1'59.407 17.677
28 88 Italy Gianluca Roda 
Italy Matteo Cairoli 
Italy Giorgio Roda 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 36 1'59.457 17.727
29 61 Ireland Matthew Griffin 
Italy Matteo Cressoni 
Luis Perez Companc		 Ferrari 488 GTE LMGTE AM 34 1'59.549 17.819
30 98 Portugal Pedro Lamy 
Canada Paul Dalla Lana 
Austria Mathias Lauda 		 Aston Martin Vantage LMGTE AM 35 1'59.778 18.048
31 70 Monaco Olivier Beretta 
Italy Eddie Cheever III 
Japan Motoaki Ishikawa 		 Ferrari 488 GTE LMGTE AM 37 1'59.853 18.123
32 77 Germany Christian Ried 
Matthew Campbell 
Julien Andlauer 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 18 2'00.136 18.406
33 56 Germany Jörg Bergmeister 
United States Patrick Lindsey 
Norway Egidio Perfetti 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 32 2'00.156 18.426
34 90 United Kingdom Jonathan Adam 
Turkey Salih Yoluc 
Ireland Charles Eastwood 		 Aston Martin Vantage LMGTE AM 40 2'00.789 19.059
Next article
Sebring WEC: Toyota under lap record again in FP1

Previous article

Sebring WEC: Toyota under lap record again in FP1
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Sebring
Drivers Jose Maria Lopez
Teams Toyota Motorsport GmbH
Author Jamie Klein
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

F1 race director Charlie Whiting dies aged 66
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 race director Charlie Whiting dies aged 66

40m ago
Ricciardo reflects on 'intimidating' Supercars experience Article
Supercars

Ricciardo reflects on 'intimidating' Supercars experience

Honda's ambition helped fast-track F1 fuel upgrades Article
Formula 1

Honda's ambition helped fast-track F1 fuel upgrades

Latest videos
Sights & Sounds: Onboard with Jacky Ickx at 1985 1000 kms of Spa 02:37
WEC

Sights & Sounds: Onboard with Jacky Ickx at 1985 1000 kms of Spa

Feb 27, 2019
Sights & Sounds: 1972 Alfa Romeo T33TT/3 Onboard 01:59
WEC

Sights & Sounds: 1972 Alfa Romeo T33TT/3 Onboard

Feb 1, 2019

News in depth
Sebring WEC: Toyota remains ahead in night practice
WEC

Sebring WEC: Toyota remains ahead in night practice

Sebring WEC: Toyota under lap record again in FP1
WEC

Sebring WEC: Toyota under lap record again in FP1

Penske admits WEC hypercar interest, but prefers DPi platform
WEC

Penske admits WEC hypercar interest, but prefers DPi platform

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.