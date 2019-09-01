WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Race in
00 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
102 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
234 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Silverstone / Breaking news

Toyota: Rebellion has pace to win at Silverstone

shares
comments
Toyota: Rebellion has pace to win at Silverstone
By:
Co-author: Jamie Klein
Sep 1, 2019, 8:44 AM

Rebellion Racing has already shown race-winning pace at Silverstone ahead of Sunday's opening round of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship season, according to Toyota.

Toyota Motorsport GmbH technical director Pascal Vasselon pointed to the speed of the #1 Rebellion-Gibson R-13 in qualifying on Saturday and in free practice on Friday as evidence that it will challenge his TS050 Hybrids in the Silverstone 4 Hours. 

"If you look at the ideal times, putting all three sectors together, the top three cars are within one tenth in qualifying," he said. "If you look at Free Practice 2, the Rebellion is actually faster than us on traffic-free laps, consistently faster."

The #1 Rebellion qualified by Bruno Senna and Gustavo Menezes ended up half a second behind pole winners Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi, but Vasselon revealed that the best hypothetical lap for the fastest of the R-13s was only 0.092s behind.  

"Toyota #7 was at 1m35.993, Toyota #8 at 1m35.983s and Rebellion #1 at 1m36.025s," he explained. 

"We managed to be one-two on the grid because our drivers combined their best sectors and because the two drivers were very those together. This is good news for the Equivalence of Technology."

Vasselon suggested that the Rebellion could potentially win today's race, but said it was more likely at round two at Fuji when the new system of success handicaps introduced in LMP1 in the WEC kicks in.

"A privateer could win here at Silverstone, but at Fuji they should be strong for sure," he said. 

Vasselon conceded that Toyota's hybrid system should give the Japanese cars an advantage in traffic in the race. 

"We have a bit more flexibility on traffic which compensates for the fact that we have slightly less pace in free air, but on the other hand they have higher top speed — they can pass in places we cannot," he said. 

Menezes, who shares the #1 Rebellion together with Senna and Norman Nato, said that the WEC "had done a good job of closing the gap" between the factory Toyotas and the privateers. 

Asked by Motorsport.com if Rebellion could finish better than third, he said: "We're still hoping for more; right now it is uncertain.

"I think we’ve a little bit of work to do, there was a little bit more in there but not much. Now it’s the curiosity of race pace. We know Toyota has the boost optimisation for quali, and I think Silverstone is a big learning race for the EoT. 

"[Toyota] are always going to have a better situation in traffic with the boost, but we definitely see WEC did a good job of closing the gap. We don’t know how much by, we’ll find out over four hours today."

Jose Maria Lopez, who shares the #7 Toyota with Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Conway, said the Rebellion can "definitely" challenge for victory tomorrow, admitting the two R13s will be "difficult" to manage on a clean track.

"Honestly, we’ve had a few races where we arrive expected to be beaten by the privateers, and somehow we pull out a good performance," Lopez told Motorsport.com.

"We know especially in race trim they are very competitive, they have been faster in some sessions, so we expect them to be competitive tomorrow.

"In qualifying we can trim the boost in order to get an extra benefit, but I think we are starting a year that is gonna be different in many aspects. We won’t be at the front all the time, that’s for sure.

"They have a lot of downforce, they are much lighter, they have more power. For sure we can manage, but at one point in a clean track it’s gonna be difficult. I think it will be an interesting race. I think they can challenge tomorrow, definitely."

Changes to the EoT, the means by which the rule makers are trying to equate hybrid and non-hybrid cars, have resulted in the minimum weight of the Toyotas increasing by 28kg over the off season. 

The Silverstone 4 Hours WEC round starts at 12pm today.

The WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv. Click here for more coverage details.

Next article
Davidson forced to withdraw from WEC opener

Previous article

Davidson forced to withdraw from WEC opener
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Silverstone
Teams Rebellion Racing , Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Gary Watkins

Race hub

Silverstone

Silverstone

30 Aug - 1 Sep
Race Starts in
00 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
12:40
11:40
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
17:30
16:30
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
10:00
09:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
12:50
11:50
Q2 Sat 31 Aug
13:20
12:20
Race Sun 1 Sep
13:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: No point worrying about engine failures

58m
2
FIA F2

F2 driver Hubert killed in Spa-Francorchamps crash

3
FIA F2

Correa listed as stable after surgery for crash injuries

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Silverstone - qualifying highlights 02:11
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Silverstone - qualifying highlights

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv 00:34
WEC

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone - onboard lap in the Toyota TS050 01:58
WEC

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone - onboard lap in the Toyota TS050

Peugeot 908: Paul Ricard testing 03:29
WEC

Peugeot 908: Paul Ricard testing

WEC Prologue: Highlights 03:05
WEC

WEC Prologue: Highlights

Latest news

Toyota: Rebellion has pace to win at Silverstone
WEC

Toyota: Rebellion has pace to win at Silverstone

Davidson forced to withdraw from WEC opener
WEC

Davidson forced to withdraw from WEC opener

WEC reveals details of LMP1 handicap system
WEC

WEC reveals details of LMP1 handicap system

Silverstone WEC: Toyota sees off Rebellion for pole
WEC

Silverstone WEC: Toyota sees off Rebellion for pole

Smith wanted taste of LMP1's "golden era" with Ginetta
WEC

Smith wanted taste of LMP1's "golden era" with Ginetta

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Oct
Tickets
8 Nov
Tickets
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.