WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
101 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
234 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Silverstone / Race report

Silverstone WEC: Toyota survives rain scare to take 1-2

shares
comments
Silverstone WEC: Toyota survives rain scare to take 1-2
By:
Sep 1, 2019, 3:06 PM

Toyota dominated a rain-hit opening round of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship season at Silverstone, as Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi took victory in the #7 car.

Both of the Japanese manufacturer's TS050 Hybrids finished a lap clear of the field in the four-hour contest, with the #7 crew leading home the sister #8 car shared by Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima and team newcomer Brendon Hartley by just under two seconds.

The two Toyotas swapped the lead multiple times throughout, with the decisive move coming when Kobayashi passed Hartley just shy of the halfway mark on track after a rain shower.

Lopez was able to build a buffer of some 10 seconds in the latter stages, although Nakajima reduced that to virtually nothing in the final half-hour, dutifully completing a 1-2.

Rebellion's #3 crew of Loic Duval, Pipo Derani and Nathanael Berthon completed the podium despite picking up two penalties for technical infringements, although the trio did enjoy two spells in the lead.

The first of these came after an early full-course yellow period triggered by the #6 Ginetta shedding its right-rear wheel. Both Toyotas pitted a lap later than the Rebellions, just as the FCY ended, allowing both Rebellions through into a short-lived 1-2.

The arrival of rain midway through the second hour shuffled the order again, as the Toyotas initially tried to brave it on slicks while the Rebellions both came in to change to wets.

At one stage the Toyotas were losing 15 seconds per lap to the Rebellions, and although the Japanese cars were able to take on wets without losing the lead, a subsequent safety car period - a result of a coming-together between Oliver Jarvis in the #6 Ginetta and Miguel Molina in the #71 Ferrari at Becketts - closed the pack up again.

The #3 Rebellion jumped back into the lead by coming in for slicks a lap earlier, but once again was powerless to prevent the Toyotas from getting by at the following restart.

Derani had already fallen some 20s down when the #3 car was given a stop-and-go penalty for a technical infringement, before it was hit with another stop-and-go in the final half hour.

Rebellion's #1 car, shared by Bruno Senna, Gustavo Menezes and Norman Nato, had already been ruled out a podium by a slow three-minute stop, but was set to finish fourth before a late five-minute visit to the garage dropped it to fifth in LMP1 behind the lead Ginetta.

Charlie Robertson, Egor Orudzhev and Ben Hanley enjoyed a largely smooth run in the best of the AER-powered G60-LT-P1s, albeit delayed by an off for Hanley on his out-lap at Luffield, narrowly overcoming the best of the LMP2 cars for fourth overall, four laps down.

The #6 Ginetta, which had already made multiple trips to the garage after losing its wheel early on, continued after Jarvis's incident and finished 17 laps down.

LMP2: Cool Racing wins on WEC debut

Victory in LMP2 and fifth overall went to newcomer outfit Cool Racing, whose #42 Oreca 07 was shared only by Nicolas Lapierre and Antonin Borga after Alexandre Coigny withdrew following a crash in Saturday's European Le Mans Series race.

Job van Uitert had built a sizeable advantage just shy of the halfway point in the #29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca, but the second safety car period allowed the Cool Racing car to close right in, shortly after which Lapierre passed for the lead.

The TDS-run RTN car then faded when Frits van Eerd took over from van Uitert for the final hour, and in the end the Dutch gentleman driver was pipped to second by Toyota LMP1 reserve driver Thomas Laurent in the #36 Signatech Alpine Oreca.

Laurent, Andre Negrao and Pierre Ragues ended up 49 seconds down on the class-winning Cool Racing car, and two seconds clear of the RTN Oreca shared by van Eerd, van Uitert and Giedo van der Garde, who completed an all-Michelin podium in LMP2.

Best of the Goodyear runners was the #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca in fourth, while United Autosports' WEC debut ended after just a handful of minutes after an undiagnosed mechanical issue left Paul di Resta stranded on track.

GTE: Porsche 1-2 with all-new car

Porsche's brand new 911 RSR-19 took victory in its first-ever race outing, as Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz led reigning class champions Michael Christensen and Kevin Estre in a 1-2 finish for the Weissach marque.

Both Porsche crews gained considerable time over their opponents in the wet middle phase of the race, but their advantage was lost in the second safety car period, allowing the sole surviving #51 Ferrari 488 GTE of James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi back into contention after an early puncture appeared to ruin its chances.

Pier Guidi picked off both Porsches to retake the lead after the restart, only to fall behind in the next pitstop cycle, and was challenging Christensen again when he was forced to serve a drive-through penalty for overtaking under the safety car.

That meant the lead Aston Martin Vantage GTE of Alex Lynn and Maxime Martin was able to take the final podium spot, while Pier Guidi and Calado had to be content with fourth.

Ferrari did however take honours in GTE Am, with class returnee Francois Perrodo, Emmanuel Collard and WEC rookie Niklas Nielsen taking the win the #83 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE.

The trio finished a lap ahead of the works Aston Martin shared by Paul Dalla Lana, Darren Turner and Ross Gunn, while the MR Racing Ferrari of Motoaki Ishikawa, Kei Cozzolino and Olivier Beretta rounded out the podium spots.

Race results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Laps Time
1 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 129  
2 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 129 1.901
3 3 France Nathanael Berthon
Brazil Pipo Derani
France Loic Duval 		Rebellion R13 LMP1 128 1 lap
4 5 United Kingdom Charles Robertson
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Russian Federation Egor Orudzhev 		Ginetta G60-LT-P1 LMP1 124 5 laps
5 42 France Nicolas Lapierre
Switzerland Antonin Borga
Switzerland Alexandre Coigny 		Oreca 07 LMP2 124 5 laps
6 36 France Thomas Laurent
Brazil Andre Negrao
France Pierre Ragues 		Alpine A470 LMP2 124 5 laps
7 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 LMP2 124 5 laps
8 37 China Ho-Pin Tung
France Gabriel Aubry
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2 124 5 laps
9 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 124 5 laps
10 1 Brazil Bruno Senna
United States Gustavo Menezes
France Norman Nato 		Rebellion R13 LMP1 123 6 laps
11 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto 		Dallara P217 LMP2 122 7 laps
12 33 United States Mark Patterson
Japan Kenta Yamashita
Denmark Anders Fjordbach 		Oreca 07 LMP2 122 7 laps
13 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 115 14 laps
14 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 115 14 laps
15 97 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Belgium Maxime Martin 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 115 14 laps
16 51 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 115 14 laps
17 95 Denmark Marco Sorensen
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 114 15 laps
18 83 France François Perrodo
France Emmanuel Collard
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 114 15 laps
19 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom Darren Turner
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 113 16 laps
20 70 Japan Motoaki Ishikawa
Monaco Olivier Beretta
Japan Kei Cozzolino 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 113 16 laps
21 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 113 16 laps
22 77 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Matt Campbell
Italy Riccardo Pera 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 113 16 laps
23 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Germany David Kolkmann
Italy Matteo Cairoli 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 113 16 laps
24 90 Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 113 16 laps
25 62 United Kingdom Bonamy Grimes
United Kingdom Johnny Mowlem
United Kingdom Charles Hollings 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 113 16 laps
26 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 113 16 laps
27 57 United States Ben Keating
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 112 17 laps
28 6 United Kingdom Michael Simpson
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Guy Smith 		Ginetta G60-LT-P1 LMP1 112 17 laps
29 88 Austria Thomas Preining
Italy Gianluca Giraudi
Mexico Ricardo Sanchez 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 111 18 laps
30 71 Italy Davide Rigon
Spain Miguel Molina 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 54 75 laps
31 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Paul di Resta 		Oreca 07 LMP2 2 127 laps
View full results
Next article
Toyota: Rebellion has pace to win at Silverstone

Previous article

Toyota: Rebellion has pace to win at Silverstone
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Silverstone
Sub-event Race
Drivers Mike Conway , Jose Maria Lopez , Kamui Kobayashi
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Silverstone

Silverstone

30 Aug - 1 Sep
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
06:40
11:40
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
11:30
16:30
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
04:00
09:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
06:50
11:50
Q2 Sat 31 Aug
07:20
12:20
Race Sun 1 Sep
07:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo had doubts about racing after Hubert's death

9m
2
FIA F2

F2 driver Hubert killed in Spa-Francorchamps crash

3
Formula 1

No further action over Perez, Albon incident

46m

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Silverstone - race highlights 03:14
WEC
32m

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Silverstone - race highlights

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Silverstone - Hour 1 highlights 02:40
WEC
3h

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Silverstone - Hour 1 highlights

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Silverstone - race start 03:11
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Silverstone - race start

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Silverstone - qualifying highlights 02:11
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Silverstone - qualifying highlights

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv 00:34
WEC

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv

Latest news

Silverstone WEC: Toyota survives rain scare to take 1-2
WEC

Silverstone WEC: Toyota survives rain scare to take 1-2

Toyota: Rebellion has pace to win at Silverstone
WEC

Toyota: Rebellion has pace to win at Silverstone

Davidson forced to withdraw from WEC opener
WEC

Davidson forced to withdraw from WEC opener

WEC reveals details of LMP1 handicap system
WEC

WEC reveals details of LMP1 handicap system

Silverstone WEC: Toyota sees off Rebellion for pole
WEC

Silverstone WEC: Toyota sees off Rebellion for pole

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Oct
Tickets
8 Nov
Tickets
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.