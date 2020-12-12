WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Jani replaces Christensen in Porsche's WEC stable

shares
comments
Jani replaces Christensen in Porsche's WEC stable
By:

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Neel Jani will join Porsche's works GTE Pro team for the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

After being replaced in Porsche's Formula E line-up for 2020/21 by Pascal Wehrlein, Jani will return to the WEC to drive alongside Kevin Estre in one of the two Manthey-run 911 RSR-19s, taking the place of Michael Christensen. 

Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz will continue their partnership in the WEC for a third consecutive season in the sister car.

Jani, who was part of the Porsche LMP1 WEC campaigns in 2014-17, made his debut in a 911 RSR-19 at last month's Sebring 12 Hours IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale alongside Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor.

He will remain a nominated reserve for the FE squad of Wehrlein and Andre Lotterer, along with test driver Simona da Silvestro.

Christensen, who won the GTE Pro WEC title in 2018/19 with Estre, is one of six drivers to depart Porsche's factory roster for 2021. The slimmed down squad reflects the marque's decision not to contest the GT Le Mans class in IMSA.

#91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Richard Lietz, Gianmaria Bruni

#91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Richard Lietz, Gianmaria Bruni

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

In addition to Christensen and Nick Tandy, who is leaving Porsche to join the Corvette Racing IMSA squad, two-time Le Mans winner Bamber, Patrick Pilet, Sven Muller and Dirk Werner will no longer be factory drivers next season. 

Christensen and Bamber will retain their links with the marque and have been designated drivers for its customer programmes with the 911 GT3 R in the GT World Challenge Europe along with factory drivers Laurens Vanthoor and Frederic Makowiecki.

Bamber, Vanthoor and Patrick Long will race customer Porsches in the GT Daytona class in IMSA, with Bamber already having confirmed plans to race alongside Rob Ferriol in a 911 GT3 R run under the 'Team Hardpoint EBM' banner.

Thomas Preining has been given a full-factory contract having previously been what Porsche calls a "young professional".

Porsche now has 14 full factory drivers, in addition to one young professional, Julien Andlauer, and one junior, Turkish racer Ayhancan Guven.

Detailed programmes for all 16 drivers have yet to be revealed, but Porsche stated that "almost all the drivers in the entire squad" will contest the Nurburgring 24 Hours next June.

Porsche's statement made reference to the switch of the DTM to GT3 rules for 2021, but said that it had yet to determined whether customer teams will represent the marque in the series.

Porsche factory drivers in 2021:

Gianmaria Bruni (I)

Matt Campbell (AUS) 

Romain Dumas (F)

Kevin Estre (F)

Mathieu Jaminet (F)

Neel Jani (CH)

Richard Lietz (A)

Patrick Long (USA)

Andre Lotterer (D) 

Frederic Makowiecki (F) 

Thomas Preining (F) 

Simona de Silvestro (CH) 

Laurens Vanthoor (B) 

Pascal Wehrlein (D)

Julien Andlauer - young professional (F)

Ayhancan Guven - junior driver (TR)

Related video

Albuquerque keen to defend WEC title alongside IMSA drive

Previous article

Albuquerque keen to defend WEC title alongside IMSA drive
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Drivers Neel Jani
Teams Team Manthey
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

Alonso says R25 runs showed what F1 is missing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso says R25 runs showed what F1 is missing

Silverstone renames pit straight to honour Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Silverstone renames pit straight to honour Hamilton

Ilott won't return to Formula 2 in 2021
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Ilott won't return to Formula 2 in 2021

Wolff elaborates on Bottas radio message during Q3
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff elaborates on Bottas radio message during Q3

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen beats Mercedes duo to pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen beats Mercedes duo to pole

2020 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Mercedes explains Mazepin's absence from F1 test line-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes explains Mazepin's absence from F1 test line-up

NASCAR to run 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas layout
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR to run 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas layout

Latest news

Jani replaces Christensen in Porsche's WEC stable
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Jani replaces Christensen in Porsche's WEC stable

Albuquerque keen to defend WEC title alongside IMSA drive
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Albuquerque keen to defend WEC title alongside IMSA drive

Racing Team Nederland joins LMP2 field for Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Racing Team Nederland joins LMP2 field for Rolex 24

The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC Prime
WEC WEC / Analysis

The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso says R25 runs showed what F1 is missing

48min
2
Formula 1

Silverstone renames pit straight to honour Hamilton

19min
3
FIA F2

Ilott won't return to Formula 2 in 2021

5h
4
Formula 1

Wolff elaborates on Bottas radio message during Q3

2h
5
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen beats Mercedes duo to pole

3h

Latest news

Jani replaces Christensen in Porsche's WEC stable
WEC

Jani replaces Christensen in Porsche's WEC stable

Albuquerque keen to defend WEC title alongside IMSA drive
WEC

Albuquerque keen to defend WEC title alongside IMSA drive

Racing Team Nederland joins LMP2 field for Rolex 24
IMSA

Racing Team Nederland joins LMP2 field for Rolex 24

The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC
WEC

The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC

WEC announces simpler qualifying format for 2021
WEC

WEC announces simpler qualifying format for 2021

Latest videos

WSC: Raul Boesel win the 1987 Championship for Jaguar 00:50
WEC
Dec 4, 2020

WSC: Raul Boesel win the 1987 Championship for Jaguar

8 Hours of Bahrain: Awards ceremony 02:38
WEC
Nov 16, 2020

8 Hours of Bahrain: Awards ceremony

8 Hours of Bahrain - Race highlights 03:12
WEC
Nov 14, 2020

8 Hours of Bahrain - Race highlights

8 Hours of Bahrain - Qualifying highlights 02:13
WEC
Nov 13, 2020

8 Hours of Bahrain - Qualifying highlights

World Sportscar: Silverstone 1983: Alan Jones in the Porsche 956 02:05
WEC
Nov 2, 2020

World Sportscar: Silverstone 1983: Alan Jones in the Porsche 956

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.