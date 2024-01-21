Daytona 24h: Derani unleashes track record to capture pole for Cadillac
Pipo Derani delivered a sensational performance and established a new track record in qualifying to capture pole for next weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours.
The Brazilian went out in the middle of the session and dropped a staggering lap of 1m32.656s around the 3.56-mile road course to seize the top spot in the No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R.
The lap bested last year’s mark of 1m34.031s set by Tom Blomqvist, who is now Derani’s team-mate. Derani's time also eclipsed the previous fastest-ever prototype lap set by Oliver Jarvis in a Mazda DPi at 1m33.685s to claim pole in 2019.
Sebastien Bourdais, Derani’s Cadillac Racing counterpart representing Chip Ganassi Racing, was the closest challenger to Derani, falling only 0.071s behind to end up second.
The No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 had an adventurous run, with Felipe Nasr ending up third at 0.220s off the record time but not before spinning off in Turn 5. The top three were the only ones to go sub-1m33s laps.
Connor De Phillippi flexed the muscle of the BMW M Hybrid V8, putting it fourth at only 0.366s behind. In fifth was the No. 40 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06 driven by Louis Deletraz, trailing 0.444s off pole.
Proton Competition was the only GTP team to not put down a qualifying lap, which was due to Neel Jani crashing in the warm-up GTP session prior. The Porsche 963 was coming up on traffic entering Turn 5 while on cold tires for an out-lap. Jani had only run two laps prior to the shunt.
LMP2
Ben Keating, who is double dipping into GTP and LMP2, continued to show his strength in qualifying, scoring the LMP2 class pole with a 1m38.501s in the No. 2 United Autosports USA ORECA. Remarkably, It is the fifth straight year Keating has captured the class pole.
The closest competitor to the top time was Nick Boulle, who was only 0.102s behind in the No. 52 ORECA for Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports.
Crowdstrike Racing by APR’s George Kurtz was a distant third, 0.751s behind.
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#77 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Laurin Heinrich, Sebastian Priaulx, Michael Christensen
GTD and GTD Pro
AO Racing’s Seb Priaulx took the top spot in GTD Pro with a class track record with a time of 1m44.382s in the Porsche 911 GT3 R (992). The pace was substantially faster than last year’s mark of 1m46.093 by Winward Racing’s Philip Ellis.
Jack Hawksworth was only 0.080s behind in the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3.
Parker Thompson, Hawksworth’s team-mate, put the team’s No. 12 entry on pole in pro-am GTD with a 1m44.494s run. The outing by Thompson was a narrow 0.043s ahead of the MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) of Klaus Bachler in second.
Katherine Legge was third in Gradient Racing’s Acura NSX GT3 in GTD, ending 0.146s off the mark set by Thompson.
Moments after the start of GTD and GTD Pro qualifying, Kellymoss with Riley’s David Brule stuffed the No. 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) into the barrier while coming out of pit lane. The incident brought out the first red flag.
|Driver Info
|
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|P. Derani J. Aitken T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing
|31
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|6
|
1'32.656
|138.318
|2
|R. van der Zande S. Bourdais S. Dixon A. Palou Cadillac Racing
|01
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|6
|
+0.071
1'32.727
|0.071
|138.212
|3
|D. Cameron F. Nasr M. Campbell J. Newgarden Porsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|8
|
+0.220
1'32.876
|0.149
|137.990
|4
|C. de Phillippi N. Yelloly M. Martin R. Rast BMW M Team RLL
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|7
|
+0.366
1'33.022
|0.146
|137.774
|5
|J. Taylor L. Deletraz C. Herta J. Button Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|40
|Acura ARX-06
|5
|
+0.444
1'33.100
|0.078
|137.658
|6
|R. Taylor F. Albuquerque B. Hartley M. Ericsson Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|10
|Acura ARX-06
|6
|
+0.691
1'33.347
|0.247
|137.294
|7
|N. Tandy M. Jaminet K. Estre L. Vanthoor Porsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|7
|
+0.725
1'33.381
|0.034
|137.244
|8
|J. Krohn P. Eng A. Farfus D. Vanthoor BMW M Team RLL
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|6
|
+0.843
1'33.499
|0.118
|137.071
|9
|T. van der Helm R. Westbrook P. Hanson B. Keating JDC/Miller Motorsports
|85
|Porsche 963
|8
|
+0.850
1'33.506
|0.007
|137.061
|10
| B. Keating
N. PinoB. Hanley P. O'Ward United Autosports USA
|2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|
+5.845
1'38.501
|4.995
|130.110
|11
|J. Smiechowski N. Boulle T. Dillmann C. Novalak Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|
+5.947
1'38.603
|0.102
|129.976
|12
| G. Kurtz C. Braun T. Sowery
M. Jakobsen Crowdstrike Racing by APR
|04
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|
+6.596
1'39.252
|0.649
|129.126
|13
|G. Robinson F. Fraga J. Burdon F. Massa Riley
|74
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|
+6.641
1'39.297
|0.045
|129.067
|14
| D. Goldburg P. di Resta
B. GargF. Rosenqvist United Autosports USA
|22
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|
+6.850
1'39.506
|0.209
|128.796
|15
| S. Thomas M. Jensen
H. McElreaC. Milesi TDS Racing
|11
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|
+6.867
1'39.523
|0.017
|128.774
|16
|
P. HyettP. Chatin M. Brabham
A. Quinn AO Racing
|99
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|
+7.023
1'39.679
|0.156
|128.573
|17
| D. Andersen
S. Lucas
H. LaurentsS. Huffaker MDK by High Class Racing
|20
|ORECA LMP2 07
|7
|
+7.374
1'40.030
|0.351
|128.122
|18
| E. Lux K. Simpson J. Allen
S. Alvarez DragonSpeed
|81
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|
+7.724
1'40.380
|0.350
|127.675
|19
|L. Perez Companc N. Nielsen L. Wadoux M. Vaxiviere Richard Mille AF Corse
|88
|ORECA LMP2 07
|3
|
+7.921
1'40.577
|0.197
|127.425
|20
| D. Merriman R. Dalziel
C. Zilisch
C. Rasmussen Era Motorsport
|18
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|
+8.540
1'41.196
|0.619
|126.645
|21
| L. Willsey J. Barbosa
N. SiegelJ. Edgar Sean Creech Motorsport
|33
|Ligier LMP2
|9
|
+8.840
1'41.496
|0.300
|126.271
|22
| J. Farano
M. DinanF. Habsburg S. McLaughlin Tower Motorsports
|8
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|
+8.932
1'41.588
|0.092
|126.157
|23
| L. Heinrich
S. PriaulxM. Christensen AO Racing
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|5
|
+11.726
1'44.382
|2.794
|122.780
|24
|J. Hawksworth B. Barnicoat K. Kirkwood M. Conway Vasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|4
|
+11.806
1'44.462
|0.080
|122.686
|25
|F. Montecalvo P. Thompson A. Telitz R. Miyata Vasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|4
|
+11.838
1'44.494
|0.032
|122.648
|26
|
K. LiA. Fjordbach
L. VoordeK. Bachler MDK Motorsports
|86
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|6
|
+11.881
1'44.537
|0.043
|122.598
|27
|
S. MonkK. Legge T. Calderon S. McAleer Gradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|5
|
+11.984
1'44.640
|0.103
|122.477
|28
| K. Marcelli D. Formal
G. DoyleA. Harrison Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|45
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|5
|
+12.051
1'44.707
|0.067
|122.399
|29
|M. Goikhberg L. Spinelli D. DeFrancesco S. Mitchell Forte Racing
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|4
|
+12.053
1'44.709
|0.002
|122.396
|30
|
M. Franco
A. CostaA. Balzan C. Sbirrazzuoli Conquest Racing
|34
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|6
|
+12.066
1'44.722
|0.013
|122.381
|31
|A. Garcia A. Sims D. Juncadella Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|3
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|4
|
+12.130
1'44.786
|0.064
|122.306
|32
|R. Lacorte G. Sernagiotto A. Fuoco E. Cheever Cetilar Racing
|47
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|5
|
+12.155
1'44.811
|0.025
|122.277
|33
|
F. PereraJ. Pepper A. Caldarelli M. Bortolotti Iron Lynx
|19
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|5
|
+12.175
1'44.831
|0.020
|122.254
|34
|D. Serra D. Rigon A. Pier Guidi J. Calado Risi Competizione
|62
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|6
|
+12.175
1'44.831
|0.000
|122.254
|35
| O. Triarsi
C. ScardinaR. Agostini A. Rovera Triarsi Competizione
|023
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|6
|
+12.179
1'44.835
|0.004
|122.249
|36
|M. Kirchhofer O. Jarvis J. Hinchcliffe A. Rossi Pfaff Motorsports Driveway.com / Motul / Motomaste
|9
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|4
|
+12.244
1'44.900
|0.065
|122.173
|37
| A. Mantella
N. VarroneT. Merrill C. Eastwood AWA
|17
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|6
|
+12.303
1'44.959
|0.059
|122.105
|38
|B. Iribe F. Schandorff O. Millroy T. Gamble Inception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|5
|
+12.309
1'44.965
|0.006
|122.098
|39
|S. Mann F. Heriau M. Molina K. Cozzolino Af Corse
|21
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|5
|
+12.385
1'45.041
|0.076
|122.010
|40
|J. Andretti G. Chaves S. Hargrove T. Preining Andretti Motorsports
|43
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|5
|
+12.459
1'45.115
|0.074
|121.924
|41
|R. Frey M. Gatting S. Bovy Iron Dames
|83
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|5
|
+12.524
1'45.180
|0.065
|121.848
|42
|O. Fidani M. Bell L. Kern A. Lynn AWA
|13
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|6
|
+12.550
1'45.206
|0.026
|121.818
|43
|T. Milner N. Catsburg E. Bamber Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|4
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|4
|
+12.559
1'45.215
|0.009
|121.808
|44
|C. Schiavoni M. Cressoni R. Grosjean M. Cairoli Iron Lynx
|60
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|6
|
+12.649
1'45.305
|0.090
|121.704
|45
|J. Hand D. Muller F. Vervisch Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3
|5
|
+12.717
1'45.373
|0.068
|121.625
|46
|K. Habul J. Gounon L. Stolz M. Engel Sun Energy 1
|75
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|5
|
+12.765
1'45.421
|0.048
|121.570
|47
|R. Gunn A. Riberas M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|5
|
+12.872
1'45.528
|0.107
|121.446
|48
| R. Hardwick D. Olsen
G. LevoratoC. Lewis Proton Competition
|55
|Ford Mustang GT3
|5
|
+12.880
1'45.536
|0.008
|121.437
|49
|B. Sellers M. Snow N. Verhagen S. Van Der Linde Paul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|4
|
+13.175
1'45.831
|0.295
|121.099
|50
|H. Tincknell M. Rockenfeller C. Mies Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3
|5
|
+13.184
1'45.840
|0.009
|121.088
|51
| R. Foley P. Gallagher
J. WalkerJ. Klingmann Turner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|4
|
+13.205
1'45.861
|0.021
|121.064
|52
|R. Ward P. Ellis I. Dontje D. Morad Winward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|4
|
+13.242
1'45.898
|0.037
|121.022
|53
| M. Grenier M. Skeen K. Koch
M. Goetz Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|4
|
+13.318
1'45.974
|0.076
|120.935
|54
|
A. AdelsonE. Skeer J. Heylen F. Makowiecki Wright Motorsports
|120
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|5
|
+13.327
1'45.983
|0.009
|120.925
|55
|S. Yoluc R. Andrade S. Andrews A. Christodoulou Lone Star Racing
|80
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|5
|
+13.553
1'46.209
|0.226
|120.668
|56
|J. Potter A. Lally S. Pumpelly N. Thiim Magnus Racing
|44
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|5
|
+15.351
1'48.007
|1.798
|118.659
|57
|R. De Angelis Z. Robichon I. James M. Sorensen Heart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|2
|
+20.059
1'52.715
|4.708
|113.703
|58
|G. Bruni N. Jani A. Picariello R. Dumas Proton Competition
|5
|Porsche 963
|0
|
|59
|D. Brule A. Udell T. Hindman J. Andlauer Kellymoss with Riley
|92
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|0
|
|View full results
Bourdais: Cadillac “still really green on knowledge” of GTP car
Bourdais: Cadillac “still really green on knowledge” of GTP car Bourdais: Cadillac “still really green on knowledge” of GTP car
Bourdais, van der Zande return to CGR as 2024 Cadillac lineups take shape
Bourdais, van der Zande return to CGR as 2024 Cadillac lineups take shape Bourdais, van der Zande return to CGR as 2024 Cadillac lineups take shape
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team
Le Mans winner Dumas joins Proton Porsche for Daytona return
Le Mans winner Dumas joins Proton Porsche for Daytona return Le Mans winner Dumas joins Proton Porsche for Daytona return
Proton welcomes Mustang Sampling for 2024 IMSA Porsche 963
Proton welcomes Mustang Sampling for 2024 IMSA Porsche 963 Proton welcomes Mustang Sampling for 2024 IMSA Porsche 963
Jani relishing Petit Le Mans return after decade-long absence
Jani relishing Petit Le Mans return after decade-long absence Jani relishing Petit Le Mans return after decade-long absence
Latest news
“Not much left” in WTR Andretti’s Acura at Daytona – Albuquerque
“Not much left” in WTR Andretti’s Acura at Daytona – Albuquerque “Not much left” in WTR Andretti’s Acura at Daytona – Albuquerque
When Alonso and Norris almost tasted success at Daytona
When Alonso and Norris almost tasted success at Daytona When Alonso and Norris almost tasted success at Daytona
Pagenaud provides health update, status of returning to racing in 2024
Pagenaud provides health update, status of returning to racing in 2024 Pagenaud provides health update, status of returning to racing in 2024
Honda: Le Mans entry not the 'priority' amid F1 2026 preparations
Honda: Le Mans entry not the 'priority' amid F1 2026 preparations Honda: Le Mans entry not the 'priority' amid F1 2026 preparations
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.