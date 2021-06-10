Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for Portimao WEC debut
WEC News

Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators

By:

A crowd of 50,000 will be permitted at this year's Le Mans 24 Hour round of the World Endurance Championship in August.

Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators

Confirmation that the 89th running of the French enduro will be able to host a crowd of approximately 20 percent of its traditional attendance follows the running of last year's rescheduled race in September behind closed doors. 

All spectators attending the race on August 21/22 will be required to present the new health pass introduced in France on Thursday (June 9). 

This means that attendees will have to be fully vaccinated, have a negative result from a PCR test or provide proof that they have had COVID in the past six months and are considered immune.

A statement from race organiser the Automobile Club de l'Ouest said: "By reducing capacity and using the health passport, we can host a premium-quality event safely."

Read Also:

The pre-event Le Mans test day, which is returning to the schedule this year on the Sunday before the race, will not be open to the public, and nor will scrutineering the day before. 

Campsites will be open from the Wednesday of race week when practice begins and first qualifying take place, but there will be no funfair or concerts during the event this year.

Tickets for the event, round four of the 2021 WEC, will go on general sale on June 21 at 10am local time. Members of the ACO will be able to book their tickets from June 17. 

The announcement stated that in the event of the cancellation of the race or it being forced to take place behind closed doors for a second year all ticket holders will be refunded. ACO president Pierre Fillon last month ruled out the event being pushed back further in the year.

No reference was made in the ACO's communication as to how the spectators will be accommodated. Last year, the plan was for approximately 50,000 spectators to be accommodated in 5000-strong ‘bubbles’ around the track. This had to be abandoned the month before the race after discussions with the French government and the local authorities.

A revised entry list for Le Mans this year has also been issued.  The original 62 cars announced for the race in March all retain their slots, while the four cars announced as reserves the following month remain on the back-up list. 

shares
comments

Related video

Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for Portimao WEC debut

Previous article

Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for Portimao WEC debut
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since replacing him

2h
2
Formula 1

Seidl "strongly disagrees" with Masi over yellow flag decision

9h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

3h
4
Formula 1

Rosberg: Wolff's workload puts me off wanting to be F1 team boss

3h
5
Formula 1

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren

6h
Latest news
Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators
WEC

Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators

1h
Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for Portimao WEC debut
Video Inside
WEC

Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for Portimao WEC debut

5h
GM will reveal sportscar programs for 2023 “soon”
IMSA

GM will reveal sportscar programs for 2023 “soon”

18h
Ferrari to continue AF Corse alliance for LMH programme
WEC

Ferrari to continue AF Corse alliance for LMH programme

Jun 7, 2021
Toyota gets BoP performance hit for Portimao
WEC

Toyota gets BoP performance hit for Portimao

Jun 5, 2021
Latest videos
WEC: Glickenhaus hypercar 00:45
WEC
31m

WEC: Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for Portimao debut

Race Engineer: Giuliano Salvi 01:31
WEC
2h

Race Engineer: Giuliano Salvi

Race Engineer: Giuliano Salvi 02:08
WEC
2h

Race Engineer: Giuliano Salvi

WEC: Onboard Lap - Portimao 01:54
WEC
Jun 3, 2021

WEC: Onboard Lap - Portimao

Motorsport.tv presents 8 Hours of Portimao 00:16
WEC
Jun 3, 2021

Motorsport.tv presents 8 Hours of Portimao

Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for Portimao WEC debut Algarve
Video Inside
WEC

Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for Portimao WEC debut

Ferrari to continue AF Corse alliance for LMH programme
WEC

Ferrari to continue AF Corse alliance for LMH programme

The new threat facing SRO's ultra-successful GT3 category Prime
GT

The new threat facing SRO's ultra-successful GT3 category

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Prime

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Prime

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory.

WEC
May 4, 2021
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Prime

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021
How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Prime

How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no factory-run Aston Martins in the GTE Pro class. That's especially notable because as a works entity, the Prodrive era of Aston Martin Racing that began in 2005 has been a success from the very start.

WEC
Apr 27, 2021
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Prime

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021
How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Ferrari's planned return to the top category at the Le Mans 24 Hours has further heightened anticipation for the 2023 race. Few concrete details are currently known, but already it has a high-profile superstar angling for involvement, which would make a refreshing change

WEC
Mar 5, 2021
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021

Trending Today

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since replacing him
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since replacing him

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

Seidl "strongly disagrees" with Masi over yellow flag decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl "strongly disagrees" with Masi over yellow flag decision

Rosberg: Wolff's workload puts me off wanting to be F1 team boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rosberg: Wolff's workload puts me off wanting to be F1 team boss

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren

Espargaro says Honda MotoGP troubles mirror early KTM years
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro says Honda MotoGP troubles mirror early KTM years

Palou to suffer six-place grid penalty at Detroit
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou to suffer six-place grid penalty at Detroit

Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for Portimao WEC debut
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for Portimao WEC debut

Latest news

Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators
WEC WEC

Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators

Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for Portimao WEC debut
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for Portimao WEC debut

GM will reveal sportscar programs for 2023 “soon”
IMSA IMSA

GM will reveal sportscar programs for 2023 “soon”

Ferrari to continue AF Corse alliance for LMH programme
WEC WEC

Ferrari to continue AF Corse alliance for LMH programme

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.