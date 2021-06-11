Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators in August
WEC / Algarve News

Scherer to miss Portimao WEC after positive COVID test

By:
, News Editor

United Autosports LMP2 driver Fabio Scherer has been forced to sit out this weekend's Portimao FIA World Endurance Championship round after testing positive for COVID-19.

Scherer to miss Portimao WEC after positive COVID test

DTM convert Scherer was set to share United's #22 Oreca with Phil Hanson and Paul di Resta for the eight-hour race after winning on his WEC debut with the team last time out at Spa.

However, on Friday morning it was revealed in a stewards' bulletin that Scherer had tested positive for COVID-19 twice in a 48-hour period and that the Swiss driver will be replaced for the weekend by Wayne Boyd.

The team itself then made a brief statement saying that Boyd is on standby to take up the vacated seat "pending the results of his COVID-19 test taken this morning", promising a further update "in due course".

Boyd, 30, is therefore set to make his WEC debut this weekend after years of racing prototypes for United in the European Le Mans Series, Michelin Le Mans Cup and Asian Le Mans Series.

Since 2019 the Ulsterman has mostly campaigned LMP3 cars, but he did a full season in a United-run LMP2 car in 2018 and more recently raced for the team in the Sebring 12 Hours earlier this year.

This is the second change to the United line-up for the Portimao race, as di Resta deputises for Filipe Albuquerque, who is away on IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship duty at Detroit.

Di Resta was replaced by Scherer in the full-season line-up following Hanson's promotion from silver to gold status over the winter, but the Scotsman will return to defend his Le Mans 24 Hours win in an extra United entry alongside Alex Lynn and a third to-be-named driver.

shares
comments

Related video

Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators in August

Previous article

Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators in August
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more

15h
2
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run

3h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

22h
4
Formula 1

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since replacing him

16h
5
Extreme E

McLaren commits to Extreme E entry in 2022

43min
Latest news
Scherer to miss Portimao WEC after positive COVID test
WEC

Scherer to miss Portimao WEC after positive COVID test

49m
Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators in August
Video Inside
WEC

Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators in August

15h
BMW to make top-flight sportscar racing return in 2023
Video Inside
IMSA

BMW to make top-flight sportscar racing return in 2023

18h
Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for WEC debut
Video Inside
WEC

Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for WEC debut

23h
GM will reveal sportscar programs for 2023 “soon”
IMSA

GM will reveal sportscar programs for 2023 “soon”

Jun 9, 2021
Latest videos
WEC: Glickenhaus hypercar 00:45
WEC
18h

WEC: Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for Portimao debut

Race Engineer: Giuliano Salvi 01:31
WEC
20h

Race Engineer: Giuliano Salvi

Race Engineer: Giuliano Salvi 02:08
WEC
20h

Race Engineer: Giuliano Salvi

WEC: Onboard Lap - Portimao 01:54
WEC
Jun 3, 2021

WEC: Onboard Lap - Portimao

Motorsport.tv presents 8 Hours of Portimao 00:16
WEC
Jun 3, 2021

Motorsport.tv presents 8 Hours of Portimao

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Alesi keeps seat for Sugo, Calderon still on sidelines Sugo
Video Inside
Super Formula

Alesi keeps seat for Sugo, Calderon still on sidelines

Baz move shows MotoAmerica's level, says Gerloff
Other bike

Baz move shows MotoAmerica's level, says Gerloff

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Fabio Scherer More from
Fabio Scherer
Scherer joins United Autosports WEC squad for 2021
WEC

Scherer joins United Autosports WEC squad for 2021

WRT Audi adds IndyCar racer to all-new DTM line-up
DTM

WRT Audi adds IndyCar racer to all-new DTM line-up

Sauber Junior Team reveals 2019 line-up
FIA F2

Sauber Junior Team reveals 2019 line-up

United Autosports More from
United Autosports
McLaren F1 team boss Brown to race GT4 for United Autosports
GT

McLaren F1 team boss Brown to race GT4 for United Autosports

Albuquerque hails "dream week" for United at Spa WEC Spa-Francorchamps
Video Inside
WEC

Albuquerque hails "dream week" for United at Spa WEC

How Alonso is gearing up to try and win the Le Mans 24 Hours Prime
Le Mans

How Alonso is gearing up to try and win the Le Mans 24 Hours

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Prime

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Prime

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory.

WEC
May 4, 2021
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Prime

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021
How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Prime

How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no factory-run Aston Martins in the GTE Pro class. That's especially notable because as a works entity, the Prodrive era of Aston Martin Racing that began in 2005 has been a success from the very start.

WEC
Apr 27, 2021
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Prime

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021
How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Ferrari's planned return to the top category at the Le Mans 24 Hours has further heightened anticipation for the 2023 race. Few concrete details are currently known, but already it has a high-profile superstar angling for involvement, which would make a refreshing change

WEC
Mar 5, 2021
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021

Trending Today

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since replacing him
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since replacing him

McLaren commits to Extreme E entry in 2022
Extreme E Extreme E

McLaren commits to Extreme E entry in 2022

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal

Two bad weekends won’t make Mercedes adjust 2022 F1 plans
Formula 1 Formula 1

Two bad weekends won’t make Mercedes adjust 2022 F1 plans

BMW to make top-flight sportscar racing return in 2023
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

BMW to make top-flight sportscar racing return in 2023

Latest news

Scherer to miss Portimao WEC after positive COVID test
WEC WEC

Scherer to miss Portimao WEC after positive COVID test

Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators in August
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators in August

BMW to make top-flight sportscar racing return in 2023
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

BMW to make top-flight sportscar racing return in 2023

Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for WEC debut
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for WEC debut

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.