Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans / Special feature

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Check out the full entry list for the 89th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, including drivers confirmed so far.

Team Car Confirmed drivers

Hypercar - 5 cars
7  Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid

 Mike Conway

 Kamui Kobayashi

 Jose Maria Lopez
8  Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid

 Sebastien Buemi
 Kazuki Nakajima

 Brendon Hartley
36  Alpine Elf Matmut Alpine A480-Gibson

 Andre Negrao

 Nicolas Lapierre

 Matthieu Vaxiviere
708  Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH

 Gustavo Menezes

TBA

TBA
709  Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH

 Ryan Briscoe

TBA

TBA

LMP2 - 25 cars
1  Richard Mille Racing  Oreca 07-Gibson

Germany Sophia Floersch

Colombia Tatiana Calderon

 Beitske Visser
17  IDEC Sport Oreca 07-Gibson

 Kyle Tilley

 Dwight Merriman

 Ryan Dalziel
20  High Class Racing
 Oreca 07-Gibson

 Dennis Andersen

 Jan Magnussen

TBA
21  DragonSpeed
 Oreca 07-Gibson

 Ben Hanley

 Henrik Hedman

Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
22  United Autosports Oreca 07-Gibson

 Phil Hanson

 Filipe Albuquerque

 Fabio Scherer
23 United Autosports  Oreca 07-Gibson

 Paul di Resta

 Alex Lynn

TBA
24  PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca 07-Gibson

 Patrick Kelly

TBA

TBA
25  G-Drive Racing Aurus 01-Gibson

 John Falb

 Pietro Fittipaldi

 Rui Andrade
26  G-Drive Racing Aurus 01-Gibson

 Roman Rusinov

 Franco Colapinto

 Nyck de Vries
28  JOTA Oreca 07-Gibson

 Stoffel Vandoorne

Indonesia Sean Gelael

 Tom Blomqvist
29  Racing Team Nederland Oreca 07-Gibson

 Giedo van der Garde

 Job van Uitert

 Frits van Eerd
30  Duqueine Team Oreca 07-Gibson

 Tristan Gommendy

 Memo Rojas

 Rene Binder
31  Team WRT Oreca 07-Gibson

 Robin Frijns

 Charles Milesi

 Ferdinand Habsburg
32 United Autosports Oreca 07-Gibson

 Nico Jamin

TBA

TBA
34 Poland Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07-Gibson

Poland Jakub Smiechowski

 Renger van der Zande

 Alex Brundle
38  JOTA Oreca 07-Gibson

 Roberto Gonzalez

 Antonio Felix da Costa

 Anthony Davidson
39  Graff Oreca 07-Gibson

 Vincent Capillaire

TBA

TBA
41  Team WRT Oreca 07-Gibson

Poland Robert Kubica

 Louis Deletraz

 Yifei Ye
44 Slovakia ARC Bratislava Ligier JS P217-Gibson

Slovakia Miro Konopka

TBA

TBA
48  IDEC Sport Oreca 07-Gibson

 Paul Lafargue

 Paul-Loup Chatin

 Patrick Pilet
49  High Class Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

 Anders Fjordbach
TBA
TBA
65  Panis Racing
 Oreca 07-Gibson

 Julien Canal

TBA

TBA
70  Realteam Racing
 Oreca 07-Gibson

 Loic Duval

 Norman Nato

 Esteban Garcia
74 India Racing Team India Ligier JS P217-Gibson

India Narain Karthikeyan

India Arjun Maini

TBA
82  Risi Competizione Oreca 07-Gibson

 Ryan Cullen

 Oliver Jarvis

TBA

GTE Pro - 7 cars
51  AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE

 James Calado

 Alessandro Pier Guidi

TBA
52  AF Corse
 Ferrari 488 GTE

 Daniel Serra

 Miguel Molina

TBA
63  Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R

 Antonio Garcia

 Jordan Taylor

 Nicky Catsburg
64  Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R

 Nick Tandy

 Tommy Milner

 Alexander Sims
79  WeatherTech Racing
 Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Cooper MacNeil

TBA

TBA
91 Germany Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Gianmaria Bruni

 Richard Lietz

 Frederic Makowiecki
92 Germany Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Neel Jani

 Kevin Estre

 Michael Christensen

GTE Am - 24 cars
18  Absolute Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19

Indonesia Andrew Haryanto

 Alessio Picariello

TBA
33  TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GTE

 Ben Keating

 Felipe Fraga

 Dylan Pereira
46 Germany Team Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Dennis Olsen

TBA

TBA
47  Cetilar Racing Ferrari 488 GTE

 Roberto Lacorte

 Giorgio Sernagiotto

 Antonio Fuoco
54  AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE

 Giancarlo Fisichella

 Francesco Castellacci

 Thomas Flohr
55  Spirit of Race
 Ferrari 488 GTE

 Duncan Cameron

 Matt Griffin

 Aaron Scott
56 Germany Team Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Matteo Cairoli

 Egidio Perfetti

TBA
57  Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE

 Takeshi Kimura

TBA

TBA
60  Iron Lynx
 Ferrari 488 GTE

 Claudio Schiavoni

 Paolo Ruberti

 Raffaele Giammaria
66  JMW Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTE

 Thomas Neubauer

TBA

TBA
69 Germany Herberth Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTE

Germany Alfred Renauer

TBA

TBA
71  Inception Racing Ferrari 488 GTE

 Brendon Iribe

 Ollie Millroy

TBA
72 Taiwan HubAuto Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Liam Talbot

TBA

TBA
77 Germany Dempsey-Proton Racing
 Porsche 911 RSR-19

Germany Christian Ried

 Jaxon Evans

 Matt Campbell
80  Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE

 Andrea Piccini

 Matteo Cressoni

 Rino Mastronardi
83  AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE

 Francois Perrodo

 Nicklas Nielsen

 Alessio Rovera
85  Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE

 Rahel Frey

 Michelle Gatting

TBA
86  GR Racing
 Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Michael Wainwright

 Ben Barker

 Tom Gamble
88 Germany Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Julien Andlauer

TBA

TBA
95  TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage

 John Hartshorne

TBA

TBA
98  Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage

 Paul Dalla Lana

TBA

TBA
99 Germany Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR

 Pat Long

TBA

TBA
388 Germany Rinaldi Racing
 Ferrari 488 GTE

Germany Pierre Ehret

TBA

TBA
777  D'station Racing
 Aston Martin Vantage

 Satoshi Hoshino

 Tomonobu Fujii 

 Andrew Watson

Innovative car
84  Association SRT41 Oreca 07-Gibson

 Takuma Aoki

 Nigel Bailly

TBA

Entries in bold are also full-season WEC participants

Reserve list

Reserves will be called up in the following order irrespective of class

Class Team Car Confirmed drivers
62 GTE Am  AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE

 Christophe Ulrich

 Simon Mann

 Sergey Sirotkin
27 LMP2  Algarve Pro Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

 Mark Patterson

 Naveen Rao
59 GTE Am  Garage 59 Aston Martin Vantage  Alexander West
61 GTE Am  AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE  Francesco Piovanetti
