Subscribe
Previous / Frijns joins BMW as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car
WEC News

Isotta Fraschini abandons plan for WEC debut in 2023

Revived Italian marque Isotta Fraschini has abandoned plans to race its new Le Mans Hypercar in the World Endurance Championship this year.

Gary Watkins
By:
Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione Hypercar

Isotta had hoped to race the Tipo 6 LMH Competizione at the Bahrain WEC finale in November on a non-points, invitational basis ahead of its full entry into the series with Vector Sport next year, though it had already backed away from a firm commitment to do so when it demonstrated the car at the Monza round last month.

Now, it has confirmed that the debut for the Tipo 6 hybrid with Vector will be delayed until the 10-hour race at Qatar early next March at the start of the British team’s planned one-car assault on the 2024 series.

Isotta motorsport boss Claudio Berro explained that contesting the Bahrain 8 Hours on 4 November would prove problematical because it falls just before the dates it has been given for the Tipo 6 to undergo final homologation in the Sauber wind tunnel and then the FIA logistic and technical centre in France.

“It is now 100% we will not do Bahrain,” Berro told Motorsport.com.

“The homologation of the car is now fixed for mid-November, so it is not possible.

“We will continue testing until the end of October and then concentrate on preparing the car for homologation.”

Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Competizione

Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Competizione

Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

He added that the dates set for the homologation mean that Isotta will not be able to test in Bahrain straight after the race, which had also been a possibility.

Berro didn’t rule out Isotta traveling to the Middle East to take part in a WEC group test at the Losail circuit in Qatar in early December.

Isotta will continue its development programme at Monza this weekend when it will join the WRT BMW team, with which new factory signing Robin Frijns is expected to get his first test in the M Hybrid V8 LMDh.

The two-day test will be the first time that Vector drivers Gabriel Aubry and Ryan Cullen have joined the test programme alongside Marco Bonanomi and Jean-Karl Vernay, who have shared driving duties since Maurizio Mediani undertook the shakedown of the Tipo 6 at Vallelunga in April.

The first Tipo 6 chassis will then travel to Mugello for a further two days of testing on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Berro described the two days at Monza as “an important test” for Isotta.

“We will have lap times from the WEC race at Monza, so we can begin to understand where we are,” he explained.

Isotta has now completed approximately 5000km of testing, with a planned target of between 10-12,000km prior to homologation in November.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Frijns joins BMW as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Manthey nominated as Porsche team for 2024 WEC LMGT3 class

Manthey nominated as Porsche team for 2024 WEC LMGT3 class

WEC

Manthey nominated as Porsche team for 2024 WEC LMGT3 class Manthey nominated as Porsche team for 2024 WEC LMGT3 class

Lamborghini, BMW in race to secure Marciello for 2024 LMDh programmes

Lamborghini, BMW in race to secure Marciello for 2024 LMDh programmes

WEC

Lamborghini, BMW in race to secure Marciello for 2024 LMDh programmes Lamborghini, BMW in race to secure Marciello for 2024 LMDh programmes

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Prime
Prime
WEC
Alpine A424 presentation

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

More from
Isotta Fraschini
Planned debut for Isotta Hypercar postponed to Bahrain WEC round

Planned debut for Isotta Hypercar postponed to Bahrain WEC round

WEC

Planned debut for Isotta Hypercar postponed to Bahrain WEC round Planned debut for Isotta Hypercar postponed to Bahrain WEC round

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar set for track debut as WEC preparations continue

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar set for track debut as WEC preparations continue

WEC

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar set for track debut as WEC preparations continue Isotta Fraschini Hypercar set for track debut as WEC preparations continue

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut

WEC

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut

Latest news

Nemechek recovers from early spin to claim Michigan Xfinity win

Nemechek recovers from early spin to claim Michigan Xfinity win

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Michigan

Nemechek recovers from early spin to claim Michigan Xfinity win Nemechek recovers from early spin to claim Michigan Xfinity win

IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole

IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole

IMSA IMSA
Road America

IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole

Martin Truex Jr. to return for 2024 NASCAR Cup season with JGR

Martin Truex Jr. to return for 2024 NASCAR Cup season with JGR

NAS NASCAR Cup
Michigan

Martin Truex Jr. to return for 2024 NASCAR Cup season with JGR Martin Truex Jr. to return for 2024 NASCAR Cup season with JGR

IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

Indy IndyCar
Nashville

IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Prime
Prime
WEC
Alpine A424 presentation
Gary Watkins

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Kevin Turner

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe