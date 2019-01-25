Sign in
WEC / Breaking news

Cetilar to join WEC grid for 2019/20 season

Cetilar to join WEC grid for 2019/20 season
Rachit Thukral
By: Rachit Thukral
5h ago

Cetilar Racing will step up to the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2019/20 after three seasons in the European Le Mans Series.

Ceilar, which previously ran under the Villorba Corse banner, will run a Dallara P217-Gibson in the LMP2 category, with Andrea Belicchi, Roberto Lacorte and Giorgio Sernagiotto forming an all-Italian line-up.

Lacorte and Sernagiotto have been a part of Cetilar’s ELMS squad since 2016 while Belicchi joined the team in 2017, before being replaced by former Formula 1 driver Felipe Nasr last year.

Cetilar has contested Le Mans 24 Hours twice in the past, with its debut appearance in 2017 yielding a seventh place finish in the LMP2 class and ninth in the overall rankings.

Its second outing, in which Nasr made his Le Mans debut, ended in a 11th place class finish.

The Italian team is also seeking an entry into this year’s event ahead of its full WEC foray, which will begin with the 4 Hours of Silverstone on September 1.

Cetilar is the second LMP2 team to announce plans to join the WEC next year after fellow ELMS squad United Autosports.

Series WEC
Drivers Giorgio Sernagiotto , Andrea Belicchi , Roberto Lacorte
Teams Scuderia Villorba Corse
Author Rachit Thukral

