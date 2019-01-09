Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WEC / Breaking news

United Autosports confirms plan to join WEC

shares
comments
United Autosports confirms plan to join WEC
By: Gary Watkins
Jan 9, 2019, 8:55 AM

The United Autosports LMP2 squad co-owned by McLaren Formula 1 boss Zak Brown will step up full-time to the FIA World Endurance Championship for the 2019/20 season.

The multiple race-winning European Le Mans Series team has given the go-ahead to plans it outlined in September to move into the WEC. 

United has competed in the Le Mans 24 Hours blue-riband WEC round for the past two years, and will field a solo Ligier JS P217 in the eight-round series starting at Silverstone in September. 

The car will be driven by team regulars Filipe Albuquerque and Phil Hanson, and a third driver who has yet to be determined. 

Brown said: "It has been the aim for United Autosports to enter the world series for a while, but everything needed to fall into place so we could do it at the right time. 

"We feel that now is the right time. We have developed a great relationship with Phil and Filipe, and they make a fantastic pairing."

United managing director Richard Dean stressed that the team had "ultimate belief in Ligier Automotive [formerly Onroak Automotive] and relish this opportunity to take on a world championship with its full support". 

He had previously suggested that the squad might not continue with the Ligier chassis, stressing that the race team and United's position as the French constructor's UK importer were entirely separate. 

Albuquerque, who won the final two races of last year's ELMS with Hanson, revealed that he views the WEC as "unfinished business". 

"I finished P2 in 2016 in LMP2 [with the RGR Sport Ligier team], so now with Phil and United, I think we really have the package to win," he said. “I’m super happy to be back in the WEC." 

Nineteen-year-old Hanson, who is leading the 2018/19 Asian Le Mans Series with United, said he was looking forward to racing on a "truly global platform". 

United said it was too early to say whether the team would continue to compete in LMP2 in the ELMS beyond the end of the 2019 season. 

It is also one of the front-runners in the LMP3 class in of the series, having claimed drivers' and teams' title doubles in 2016 and '17.

Next article
No Sebring 12 Hours for Alonso, Kobayashi, Conway

Previous article

No Sebring 12 Hours for Alonso, Kobayashi, Conway

Next article

Toyota: Privateers may need pegging back in 2019

Toyota: Privateers may need pegging back in 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Drivers Filipe Albuquerque , Philip Hanson
Teams United Autosports
Author Gary Watkins

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

9h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Latest videos
Phil Hanson on stepping up to the WEC in 2019 01:03
WEC

Phil Hanson on stepping up to the WEC in 2019

Jan 10, 2019
Brabham planning Le Mans GTE entry 01:17
WEC

Brabham planning Le Mans GTE entry

Jan 9, 2019

News in depth
Brabham wants to give BT62 race debut in 2019
WEC

Brabham wants to give BT62 race debut in 2019

Brabham planning WEC GTE Pro entry in 2021/22
WEC

Brabham planning WEC GTE Pro entry in 2021/22

50th anniversary of Andretti’s Indy win to be celebrated at IMS
IndyCar

50th anniversary of Andretti’s Indy win to be celebrated at IMS

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.