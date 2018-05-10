Button completes first test of SMP LMP1 car

Ex-Formula 1 champion Jenson Button says he was left "smiling ear to ear" after completing his maiden run in SMP Racing's BR Engineering BR1 LMP1 car at Magny-Cours.

Button is set to make his FIA World Endurance Championship debut next month in the Le Mans 24 Hours after agreeing a deal to contest the full 2018/19 superseason alongside Vitaly Petrov and Mikhail Aleshin in SMP's #11 BR1-AER.

He missed last weekend's Spa opener due to clashing Super GT commitments, but he was able to turn his first laps in the Dallara-built prototype at Magny-Cours on Wednesday.

SMP has not revealed any details about the test, but Button said on his Instagram account that he relished the "old skool" experience that he likened to competing in F1 in the mid-2000s.

The Briton's next test in the BR1 will be the Le Mans test day on June 3, two weeks before the race.