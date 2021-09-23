Tickets Subscribe
Kimilainen: Racing 'doesn't define me', reduces results pressure
W Series News

W Series drops Mexico round, will hold Austin double-header

By:

W Series will now hold two races at the US Grand Prix as its season finale, rather than also racing in Mexico, after changes to the Formula 1 calendar.

W Series drops Mexico round, will hold Austin double-header

The all-female championship had been set to hold its next two rounds at the Circuit of the Americas on 23 October, and Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on 30 October.

But it will now race twice in Austin after Formula 1 moved the Mexico City race to the first weekend of November, citing logistical challenges. 

They are the series' first on-track races to be staged outside of Europe and will take place on 23 and 24 October, with a maximum of 50 points available from the two races.

After six rounds, Alice Powell and defending champion Jamie Chadwick are tied at the top of the championship standings on 109 points, with Emma Kimilainen in third place, 34 points behind.

Powell took victory during the last round at Zandvoort, taking the lead from Kimilainen to take the lead on lap six before holding off Chadwick for her third win of the season. 

W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir said: "We are, of course, disappointed not to be able to conclude our 2021 season at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, where support for W Series and our mission is very strong.

"However, the changes to Formula 1's calendar would have resulted in a standalone W Series race there, which would have been logistically impossible for us.

"It will be a fitting way to end our breathless and action-packed eight-race season, and promises to be a very special weekend as we celebrate everything that W Series stands for and the giant strides we have made since launching three years ago. If you had told me then that we would stage two races on the same weekend at one of F1's flagship events in just our second season, I would have pinched myself.

"W Series' drivers have produced lots of wonderful racing already this year, seizing their opportunity to shine on motor racing's greatest stage.

"I know they will be going flat out again at COTA where everything will be on the line and a grandstand finish to the season is guaranteed with Alice Powell and Jamie Chadwick level on points at the top of the championship standings."

Kimilainen: Racing 'doesn't define me', reduces results pressure

Previous article

Kimilainen: Racing 'doesn't define me', reduces results pressure
Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Prime

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series Prime

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return Prime

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Prime

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Prime

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of the W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond Prime

What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond

While the maiden season of the W Series can be regarded as a success, it must now capitalise on its strong debut and make the most of its opportunity to cement a long-term future. Here's how it could do just that.

W Series
Aug 19, 2019
The verdict on W Series' first weekend Prime

The verdict on W Series' first weekend

Since its launch last year, W Series has attracted much attention and debate. But with its first race, which took place at Hockenheim last weekend, what was pure speculation turned to fact. Here are the key takeaways from the event

W Series
May 8, 2019
Why W Series is more than just a last chance Prime

Why W Series is more than just a last chance

The W Series has effectively taken the place of the Formula 3 European Championship, but can it really be considered a junior single-seater series? The new category must now define its identity.

W Series
May 2, 2019

Latest news

W Series drops Mexico round, will hold Austin double-header
W Series W Series

W Series drops Mexico round, will hold Austin double-header

Kimilainen: Racing 'doesn't define me', reduces results pressure
W Series W Series

Kimilainen: Racing 'doesn't define me', reduces results pressure

Zandvoort W Series: Powell wins again to draw level with Chadwick
W Series W Series

Zandvoort W Series: Powell wins again to draw level with Chadwick

Zandvoort W Series: Kimilainen takes pole ahead of Powell
W Series W Series

Zandvoort W Series: Kimilainen takes pole ahead of Powell

