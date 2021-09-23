Ford unveils new-look F-150 for 2022 NASCAR Truck Series

Ford on Thursday unveiled a new design for its F-150 truck that is used for competition in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The new truck features styling which allowed it more closely mirror its production counterpart.

Changes include an all-new composite nose surface that incorporates design character from the production F-150, as well as newly designed composite hood and tail areas.

The hood switches from steel sheet metal to composite for 2022 while the new-look fender will remain sheet metal.

“We’re proud to be the first to show off our 2022 NASCAR truck today,” said Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance. “The Ford F-150 is the pride of the Ford truck lineup so we’re glad to be able to update the race version to show off the dynamic front end styling that is truly F-150.

“We can’t wait for our teams to get on track with it next February in Daytona.”

2022 NASCAR Ford F-150 Photo by: Ford Performance

Development of the new truck took place both in Ford’s Dearborn design center and at the Ford Performance Technical Center in Concord, N.C., where Ford’s NASCAR scale model and aero teams are located.

Extensive development will continue with the use of full-motion simulators at the technical center, where both racing and production work takes place.

“The aggressive look of the nose and the other styling changes really mirror the production F-150 and in the process has helped improve some areas such as aerodynamics for us on the track starting next season,” said Hailie Deegan, who drives Fords in the Truck Series for David Gilliland Racing.

The 2022 NASCAR F-150 will make its competition debut in February 2022 at season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

2022 NASCAR Ford F-150 Photo by: Ford Performance