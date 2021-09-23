Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Leclerc not expecting ‘big changes’ from Ferrari power unit upgrade
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Hamilton's pressure claim "shows he doesn't know me" - Verstappen

By:

Max Verstappen says 2021 Formula 1 championship rival Lewis Hamilton's suggestion the pressure of a first world title fight could be impacting his performances "shows he really doesn't know me".

Hamilton's pressure claim "shows he doesn't know me" - Verstappen

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Russian Grand Prix, two weeks on from the second controversial crash of the season between the pair last time out at Monza, Hamilton said: "I remember what it was like when I had my first [title fight] and it definitely mounted up".

The Mercedes driver also said when considering Verstappen's position as a first-time F1 world title contender, his attitude is to "empathise and understand" as "I was going through a lot of different emotions [with McLaren in 2007], and I didn't always handle it the best".

When asked by Motorsport.com if he had any response to Hamilton's words when it was his turn to take part in the pre-event press conference at Sochi, Verstappen said: "Those comments, I mean it just shows you that he really doesn't know me.

"Which is fine. I also don't need to know him – how he is fully. But I just focus on myself, and I really enjoy it out there in the front and hopefully of course we can do it for a very long time."

Verstappen had rapid career progression through the single seater ladder, which means he does not have a car-racing title after he followed finishing first in his single season as a European Formula 3 driver in 2014 – where he came third behind future F1 rival Esteban Ocon – by entering F1 the following year as a 17-year-old with Toro Rosso.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, walks away from his damaged car

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, walks away from his damaged car

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

He was promoted to Red Bull after four races of the ensuing 2016 season, famously winning on debut at that year's Spanish race, but 2021 is the first time the team has been able to provide a sustained title challenge in the turbo hybrid era.

When it comes to the particular intensity of fighting for a first F1 title, Verstappen, who became a world champion karter before stepping up to F3, told Motorsport.com earlier this year that in higher formulas "it's basically the same – you choose your battles".

The Dutchman says he is therefore "very chilled" about the new challenge he is taking on in 2021.

"Yeah, I'm so nervous I can barely sleep!" he initially joked. "It's so horrible to fight for a title, I really hate it!

"No, I think if someone really knows me, I think I'm very relaxed about all those things and I really can't be bothered.

"I'm very chilled and it's the best feeling ever to have a great car where you go into every weekend and you can fight for a win.

"And it doesn't matter if you're just leading a championship or not."

Read Also:

shares
comments
Leclerc not expecting ‘big changes’ from Ferrari power unit upgrade

Previous article

Leclerc not expecting ‘big changes’ from Ferrari power unit upgrade
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: People 'hypocritical' over Monza F1 crash walkaway

1 h
2
Formula 1

Miami confirms May date for inaugural F1 grand prix in 2022

1 h
3
Formula 1

Netflix would ‘think about’ F1 buyout to stream races

5 h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton's pressure claim "shows he doesn't know me" - Verstappen

10 min
5
Formula 1

Leclerc not expecting ‘big changes’ from Ferrari power unit upgrade

1 h
Latest news
Hamilton's pressure claim "shows he doesn't know me" - Verstappen
Formula 1

Hamilton's pressure claim "shows he doesn't know me" - Verstappen

10m
Leclerc not expecting ‘big changes’ from Ferrari power unit upgrade
Formula 1

Leclerc not expecting ‘big changes’ from Ferrari power unit upgrade

1 h
Hamilton: Pressure of first F1 title shot may be impacting Verstappen
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pressure of first F1 title shot may be impacting Verstappen

1 h
Verstappen: People 'hypocritical' over Monza F1 crash walkaway
Formula 1

Verstappen: People 'hypocritical' over Monza F1 crash walkaway

1 h
Miami confirms May date for inaugural F1 grand prix in 2022
Formula 1

Miami confirms May date for inaugural F1 grand prix in 2022

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Team bosses agree on importance of fans' opinions in survey 00:35
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Team bosses agree on importance of fans' opinions in survey

Formula 1: Netflix would ‘think about’ buyout to stream races 00:40
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Netflix would ‘think about’ buyout to stream races

Formula 1: Vettel says extending Aston Martin deal 00:44
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Vettel says extending Aston Martin deal "not really" in doubt

The F1 Miami Grand Prix is coming May 8, 2022! 00:58
Formula 1
1 h

The F1 Miami Grand Prix is coming May 8, 2022!

F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022 00:42
Formula 1
6 h

F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Russian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Italian GP Prime
Formula 1

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

Italian Grand Prix driver ratings Italian GP Prime
Formula 1

Italian Grand Prix driver ratings

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Hamilton: Pressure of first F1 title shot may be impacting Verstappen Russian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pressure of first F1 title shot may be impacting Verstappen

Verstappen: People 'hypocritical' over Monza F1 crash walkaway Russian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: People 'hypocritical' over Monza F1 crash walkaway

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win Dutch GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win

Trending Today

Verstappen: People 'hypocritical' over Monza F1 crash walkaway
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: People 'hypocritical' over Monza F1 crash walkaway

Miami confirms May date for inaugural F1 grand prix in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Miami confirms May date for inaugural F1 grand prix in 2022

Netflix would ‘think about’ F1 buyout to stream races
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Netflix would ‘think about’ F1 buyout to stream races

Hamilton's pressure claim "shows he doesn't know me" - Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton's pressure claim "shows he doesn't know me" - Verstappen

Leclerc not expecting ‘big changes’ from Ferrari power unit upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc not expecting ‘big changes’ from Ferrari power unit upgrade

Hamilton: Pressure of first F1 title shot may be impacting Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Pressure of first F1 title shot may be impacting Verstappen

Bottas would accept team orders to support Hamilton’s title bid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas would accept team orders to support Hamilton’s title bid

The changes that took Williams from the back to the podium
Formula 1 Formula 1

The changes that took Williams from the back to the podium

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1 Prime

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
6 h
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Prime

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. Damien Smith brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1.

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Prime

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus Prime

How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Prime

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Prime

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2021
The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Prime

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

OPINION: The headlines were dominated by the Italian Grand Prix clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who had the halo to thank for avoiding potentially serious injury. But two days earlier, Formula 1 had a lucky escape with a Monza pitlane incident that could also have had grave consequences.

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021
How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Prime

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

With two sprint races under its belt, Formula 1 must now consider its options for them going forward. While they've helped deliver exciting racing on Sundays, the sprints themselves have been somewhat lacking - creating yet another conundrum for F1 to solve...

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

Latest news

Hamilton's pressure claim "shows he doesn't know me" - Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton's pressure claim "shows he doesn't know me" - Verstappen

Leclerc not expecting ‘big changes’ from Ferrari power unit upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc not expecting ‘big changes’ from Ferrari power unit upgrade

Hamilton: Pressure of first F1 title shot may be impacting Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Pressure of first F1 title shot may be impacting Verstappen

Verstappen: People 'hypocritical' over Monza F1 crash walkaway
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: People 'hypocritical' over Monza F1 crash walkaway

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.