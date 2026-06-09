2026 Le Mans 24 Hours - Full schedule and session timings

The Le Mans 24 Hours will take place on 10-14 June, marking the third round of the 2026 World Endurance Championship.

A total of 62 cars will take to the Circuit de la Sarthe in France, including 18 in the flagship Hypercar class.

The track action will begin on Wednesday with two practice sessions and the opening qualifying.

The two-part Hyperpole session will follow on Thursday, setting the grid for the 94th running of the French endurance classic. The day's action will conclude with night-time practice.

Friday will be reserved for the ACO press conference and the drivers' parade.

The race itself kicks off at 4pm on Saturday.

Full Le Mans 24 Hours schedule

Your time Event Date 24 Hours of Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans - Free Practice 1 24 Hours of Le Mans - Qualifying - LMP2 & LMGT3 24 Hours of Le Mans - Qualifying - HYPERCAR 24 Hours of Le Mans - Free Practice 2 24 Hours of Le Mans - Free Practice 3 24 Hours of Le Mans - Hyperpole 1 - LMP2 & LMGT3 24 Hours of Le Mans - Hyperpole 2 - LMP2 & LMGT3 24 Hours of Le Mans - Hyperpole 1 - HYPERCAR 24 Hours of Le Mans - Hyperpole 2 - HYPERCAR 24 Hours of Le Mans - Free Practice 4 24 Hours of Le Mans - Warm-up 24 Hours of Le Mans - Race

2026 Le Mans 24 Hours - Schedule by region

SESSION GMT BST CEST (UTC+2) ET (UTC−4) PT (UTC−7) AEST (UTC+10) JST (UTC+9) IST (UTC+5:30) Wednesday FP1 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 LMP2/LMGT3 qualifying 16:45 17:45 18:45 12:45 09:45 02:45¹ 01:45¹ 22:15 Hypercar qualifying 17:30 18:30 19:30 13:30 10:30 03:30¹ 02:30¹ 23:00 FP2 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ Thursday FP3 12:45 13:45 14:45 08:45 05:45 22:45 21:45 18:15 LMP2/LMGT3 Hyperpole 1 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 04:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:00 LMP2/LMGT3 Hyperpole 2 18:35 19:35 20:35 14:35 11:35 04:35¹ 03:35¹ 00:05¹ Hypercar Hyperpole 1 19:05 20:05 21:05 15:05 12:05 05:05¹ 04:05¹ 00:35¹ Hypercar Hyperpole 2 19:40 20:40 21:40 15:40 12:40 05:40¹ 04:40¹ 01:10¹ FP4 21:00 22:00 23:00 17:00 14:00 07:00¹ 06:00¹ 02:30¹ Saturday Warm-up 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 22:00 19:00 15:30 Race start 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Sunday Race finish 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30

Le Mans contenders

Eight manufacturers will be vying for glory in the Hypercar class. Ferrari, which won the last three editions of the race, will be leading the charge. Toyota is expected to pose a bigger challenge this year after radically overhauling its LMH prototype, which now goes by the TR010 Hybrid name. Cadillac will have three cars on the grid, including an additional entry from Wayne Taylor Racing. Alpine and BMW can also pose a serious challenge with their respective LMDh cars.