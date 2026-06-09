2026 Le Mans 24 Hours - Full schedule and session timings
Check out the full schedule for the 94th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours
#12 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota Cadillac V-Series.R: Will Stevens, Norman Nato, Alex Lynn
Photo by: Marc Fleury
The Le Mans 24 Hours will take place on 10-14 June, marking the third round of the 2026 World Endurance Championship.
A total of 62 cars will take to the Circuit de la Sarthe in France, including 18 in the flagship Hypercar class.
The track action will begin on Wednesday with two practice sessions and the opening qualifying.
The two-part Hyperpole session will follow on Thursday, setting the grid for the 94th running of the French endurance classic. The day's action will conclude with night-time practice.
Friday will be reserved for the ACO press conference and the drivers' parade.
The race itself kicks off at 4pm on Saturday.
Full Le Mans 24 Hours schedule
|Event
|Date
|
|
24 Hours of Le Mans - Free Practice 1
|
|
24 Hours of Le Mans - Qualifying - LMP2 & LMGT3
|
|
24 Hours of Le Mans - Qualifying - HYPERCAR
|
|
24 Hours of Le Mans - Free Practice 2
|
|
24 Hours of Le Mans - Free Practice 3
|
|
24 Hours of Le Mans - Hyperpole 1 - LMP2 & LMGT3
|
|
24 Hours of Le Mans - Hyperpole 2 - LMP2 & LMGT3
|
|
24 Hours of Le Mans - Hyperpole 1 - HYPERCAR
|
|
24 Hours of Le Mans - Hyperpole 2 - HYPERCAR
|
|
24 Hours of Le Mans - Free Practice 4
|
|
24 Hours of Le Mans - Warm-up
|
|
24 Hours of Le Mans - Race
|
2026 Le Mans 24 Hours - Schedule by region
|SESSION
|GMT
|BST
|CEST (UTC+2)
|ET (UTC−4)
|PT (UTC−7)
|AEST (UTC+10)
|JST (UTC+9)
|IST (UTC+5:30)
|Wednesday
|FP1
|12:00
|13:00
|14:00
|08:00
|05:00
|22:00
|21:00
|17:30
|LMP2/LMGT3 qualifying
|16:45
|17:45
|18:45
|12:45
|09:45
|02:45¹
|01:45¹
|22:15
|Hypercar qualifying
|17:30
|18:30
|19:30
|13:30
|10:30
|03:30¹
|02:30¹
|23:00
|FP2
|20:00
|21:00
|22:00
|16:00
|13:00
|06:00¹
|05:00¹
|01:30¹
|Thursday
|FP3
|12:45
|13:45
|14:45
|08:45
|05:45
|22:45
|21:45
|18:15
|LMP2/LMGT3 Hyperpole 1
|18:00
|19:00
|20:00
|14:00
|11:00
|04:00¹
|03:00¹
|23:00
|LMP2/LMGT3 Hyperpole 2
|18:35
|19:35
|20:35
|14:35
|11:35
|04:35¹
|03:35¹
|00:05¹
|Hypercar Hyperpole 1
|19:05
|20:05
|21:05
|15:05
|12:05
|05:05¹
|04:05¹
|00:35¹
|Hypercar Hyperpole 2
|19:40
|20:40
|21:40
|15:40
|12:40
|05:40¹
|04:40¹
|01:10¹
|FP4
|21:00
|22:00
|23:00
|17:00
|14:00
|07:00¹
|06:00¹
|02:30¹
|Saturday
|Warm-up
|10:00
|11:00
|12:00
|06:00
|03:00
|22:00
|19:00
|15:30
|Race start
|14:00
|15:00
|16:00
|10:00
|07:00
|00:00¹
|23:00
|19:30
|Sunday
|Race finish
|14:00
|15:00
|16:00
|10:00
|07:00
|00:00¹
|23:00
|19:30
Le Mans contenders
Eight manufacturers will be vying for glory in the Hypercar class. Ferrari, which won the last three editions of the race, will be leading the charge. Toyota is expected to pose a bigger challenge this year after radically overhauling its LMH prototype, which now goes by the TR010 Hybrid name. Cadillac will have three cars on the grid, including an additional entry from Wayne Taylor Racing. Alpine and BMW can also pose a serious challenge with their respective LMDh cars.
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Brendan Gaughan to make first NASCAR Truck start in almost 13 years at San Diego
2026 Le Mans 24 Hours - Full schedule and session timings
FIA announces hearing as Alpine seeks to get Pierre Gasly's Monaco podium back
Winners and losers from the IndyCar race at World Wide Technology Raceway
What we learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours Test Day
Top 10 Le Mans Ferraris ranked: Testa Rossa, P4, 499P and more
Why the anticipation in the run-up to the Le Mans 24 Hours feels a bit different this year
What makes the Le Mans 24 Hours so special?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments