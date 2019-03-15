Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Albert Park / Breaking news

Engine failure caused van Gisbergen's Albert Park retirement

shares
comments
Engine failure caused van Gisbergen's Albert Park retirement
By:
43m ago

Triple Eight has confirmed that it was an engine failure, not a transaxle failure as first through, that took Shane van Gisbergen out of today's Supercars race at Albert Park.

The Kiwi rolled to a stop with three laps remaining in today's 25-lap feature race at the Australian Grand Prix, having been set to finish at least fourth thanks to a well-executed overcut strategy.

While it was initially reported that the car lost drive due to a transaxle issue – potentially controversial given the series has just introduced a new Xtrac control unit – the team has since discovered that it was an engine failure that left van Gisbergen stranded.

"It's not the transaxle, it's the engine," said T8 team manager Mark Dutton.

"We don't know what exactly, but it was a catastrophic failure that caused Shane to not be able to continue.

"It's very unusual. We'll replace [the engine] tonight for tomorrow, but we'll also dig deep to understand what component failure has happened to cause that knock-on effect.

"I can't remember [the last engine failure]. The only real ones that spring to mind engine-wise are more electronics letting us down. We've had a few throttle position sensors and the like.

"But as for mechanical engine stuff, touch wood we're pretty rock solid there."

Dutton added that the fact that today's race was one of two 25-lappers worth 100 points, rather than one of the 13-lappers with 50 points on the table, contributed to the disappointment.

"You're disappointed at any stage, but on this weekend, with races being worth different points, and particularly on car #97 with some differences in starting positions race-to-race... we would have much preferred it to be in Race 2 or Race 4 when it's 50 points not 100 points," he said.

"That said, you never want it to happen.

"We've all been working really hard, including [engine builder] Kenny McNamara and the engine shop, to make sure we don't have any DNFs – and we've clearly had one now.

"We'll step it up throughout Triple Eight and the engine shop and make sure it's a one-off."

The DNF has dropped van Gisbergen from second in the points to fifth, 142 behind leader Scott McLaughlin.

Next article
Albert Park Supercars: McLaughlin wins, late drama for van Gisbergen

Previous article

Albert Park Supercars: McLaughlin wins, late drama for van Gisbergen
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Albert Park
Drivers Shane van Gisbergen
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Vettel: Mercedes "much stronger than they claimed" Australian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Mercedes "much stronger than they claimed"

32m ago
Australian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice Article
Formula 1

Australian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice

Ricciardo caught out by Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo caught out by "strange" seat belt issue

Latest videos
Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mar 13, 2019
Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Feb 15, 2019

News in depth
Engine failure caused van Gisbergen's Albert Park retirement
Supercars

Engine failure caused van Gisbergen's Albert Park retirement

Albert Park Supercars: McLaughlin wins, late drama for van Gisbergen
Supercars

Albert Park Supercars: McLaughlin wins, late drama for van Gisbergen

Albert Park Supercars: McLaughlin, Mostert split remaining poles
Supercars

Albert Park Supercars: McLaughlin, Mostert split remaining poles

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.