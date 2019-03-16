Sign in
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Supercars / Albert Park / Race report

Albert Park Supercars: McLaughlin wins milestone 1000th race

Albert Park Supercars: McLaughlin wins milestone 1000th race
By:
1h ago

Scott McLaughlin remains unbeaten in the 2019 Supercars season, after cruising to victory at Albert Park in what was the 1000th ever race for the series.

The DJR Team Penske driver was never troubled across the 13 laps, comfortably pulling away from Tickford Racing pair Chaz Mostert and Cam Waters to set up his fourth consecutive win of the season.

The final margin over the pair of Tickford Mustangs was 2.5s, with McLaughlin now holding a perfect points score of 450.

"Overall, really happy," said McLaughlin.

"The team did a great hob. I felt like I executed really well myself and hit my marks and controlled the gap to the end.

"I'm careful with my left-front; it's hard on the fronts around here, you don't want to pop them. We had a nice gap there where I could just bring it home."

Mostert came home second, however his race was less straightforward. A sloppy start saw him drop from second on the grid to fourth on the first lap behind Waters and Red Bull Holden driver Jamie Whincup.

Read Also:

It took just four laps for Mostert to clear Whincup, a well-executed move into Turn 13 making it an all-Mustang top three.

He then set after teammate Waters, a small mistake on the run to Turn 3 opening the door for Mostert to get up the inside into the corner and hold on around the outside of Turn 4 to slot into second.

Waters and Whincup came home third and fourth, followed by another pair of Mustangs driven by Fabian Coulthard and Will Davison.

The second-best of the Holdens was David Reynolds in seventh, with Tim Slade eighth, and James Courtney and Shane van Gisbergen separated by just two-tenths back in ninth and 10th.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT -  
2 55 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 2.5219 2.522
3 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 6.4096 6.410
4 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 7.3124 7.312
5 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 10.8209 10.821
6 23 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 11.3897 11.390
7 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 13.1682 13.168
8 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 13.8689 13.869
9 22 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 17.2096 17.210
10 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 17.4055 17.406
11 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 18.5849 18.585
12 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 21.5580 21.558
13 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 23.5424 23.542
14 2 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 24.0966 24.097
15 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 24.7191 24.719
16 15 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima L33 25.6755 25.676
17 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 28.8461 28.846
18 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima L33 29.7107 29.711
19 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway Holden Commodore ZB 35.2392 35.239
20 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima L33 35.6766 35.677
21 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 37.5125 37.513
22 21 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 41.0450 41.045
23 34 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 41.6083 41.608
24 3 Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima L33 43.1069 43.107
Win gave McLaughlin goosebumps after Christchurch tragedy

Win gave McLaughlin goosebumps after Christchurch tragedy
Series Supercars
Event Albert Park
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
