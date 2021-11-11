Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Deadline set for Murphy/Stanaway wildcard Next / Paddle shift in Supercars Gen3 Mustang prototype
Supercars News

Van Der Drift linked to KGR Bathurst seat

By:

Chris van der Drift has been linked to the potentially vacant seat at Kelly Grove Racing for the Bathurst 1000.

The Kiwi is thought to currently be the leading option for the team should David Reynolds not be able to return for the Bathurst 1000.

Should that be the case, van der Drift would partner Luke Youlden in the team's Penrite Mustang.

Reynolds is currently sidelined due to his incomplete COVID-19 vaccination coverage, the Bathurst winner benched when an exemption used to enter New South Wales was investigated and then rejected by health officials.

He has since had his first dose of the vaccine in a bid to return for the Great Race, where double vaccination will continue to be a requirement of entering the circuit precinct.

He is also likely to need clearance from NSW Health and his own team to return following the exemption mishap.

A Reynolds return is still believed to be Plan A, with van der Drift as the back-up option.

New Zealand-based Van der Drift is thought to have received a spot in NZ's Managed Isolation and Quarantine several days ago after being approached about the drive from the Grove family.

MIQ allocation is the same issue that currently has the Boost Mobile-backed wildcard for Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway hanging in the balance.

Van der Drift has one Bathurst 1000 start to his name (with Erebus in 2016) and four Bathurst 12 Hour starts.

Motorsport.com understands the team also approached overseas-based Kiwi Jaxon Evans about the drive but he was unable to make the trip to Australia.

Youlden will continue to drive the #26 in Sydney this weekend before its expected he'll make way for Matt Campbell for the final round of the Sydney swing.

shares
comments
Deadline set for Murphy/Stanaway wildcard
Previous article

Deadline set for Murphy/Stanaway wildcard
Next article

Paddle shift in Supercars Gen3 Mustang prototype

Paddle shift in Supercars Gen3 Mustang prototype
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes ninth pole Sydney III
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes ninth pole

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale continues practice form Sydney III
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale continues practice form

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

More from
Chris van der Drift
Van der Drift joins New Zealand Grand Prix grid
Other open wheel

Van der Drift joins New Zealand Grand Prix grid

Super Trofeo Asia: Van der Drift, Chen score fifth win of 2019 Asia: Shanghai
Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Super Trofeo Asia: Van der Drift, Chen score fifth win of 2019

Erebus adds new sponsor for Bathurst
Supercars

Erebus adds new sponsor for Bathurst

Kelly Grove Racing More from
Kelly Grove Racing
Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat
Video Inside
Supercars

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat

KGR confirms Youlden as Sydney sub Sydney II
Supercars

KGR confirms Youlden as Sydney sub

Youlden, Campbell likely to sub for KGR Sydney II
Supercars

Youlden, Campbell likely to sub for KGR

Latest news

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes ninth pole
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes ninth pole

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale continues practice form
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale continues practice form

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy P1
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy P1

Murphy and Stanaway ruled out of Bathurst 1000 start
Supercars Supercars

Murphy and Stanaway ruled out of Bathurst 1000 start

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.