Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard
Supercars News

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat

By:

Luke Youlden is set to continue in the #26 Kelly Grove Racing entry for this weekend's Supercars round at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The KGR enduro driver was drafted into the squad for last weekend's Sydney SuperNight as a replacement for David Reynolds, who is sidelined due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

The squad is expected to field an identical line-up for this weekend's Sydney SuperSprint, the third of four consecutive SMP events, with Youlden continuing in the #26 alongside regular driver Andre Heimgartner in the #7.

That could be confirmed as soon as today.

While Youlden is a 21-year veteran of Supercars racing, last weekend was the 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner's first ever solo start.

It was a successful 'rookie' appearance too, Youlden particularly impressive in Sunday's mixed conditions with two 11th places in qualifying and a best race result of 11th in a wild final hit-out.

 

shares
comments
Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard
Previous article

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard Bathurst II
Supercars

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard

Triple Eight signs Hill for Super2
Video Inside
Supercars

Triple Eight signs Hill for Super2

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Kelly Grove Racing More from
Kelly Grove Racing
KGR confirms Youlden as Sydney sub Sydney II
Supercars

KGR confirms Youlden as Sydney sub

Youlden, Campbell likely to sub for KGR Sydney II
Supercars

Youlden, Campbell likely to sub for KGR

Reynolds benched for Supercars Sydney swing
Video Inside
Supercars

Reynolds benched for Supercars Sydney swing

Latest news

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard
Supercars Supercars

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard

Triple Eight signs Hill for Super2
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Triple Eight signs Hill for Super2

Every driver racing in the Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

Every driver racing in the Bathurst 1000

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.