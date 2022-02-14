Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Tickford locks in Best for Bathurst 1000

Tickford Racing has named Zak Best as part of its eight-driver roster for the 2022 Bathurst 1000.

Tickford locks in Best for Bathurst 1000
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The 20-year-old has signed on for a second year at the famous Ford Supercars squad, his programme to include both Super2 and a Bathurst 1000 drive.

It's not confirmed which of the four drivers Best will partner for the Great Race.

He made his Bathurst debut last December alongside Jack Le Brocq, as a late replacement for Alex Premat, who was unable to travel from the United States.

The pair finished 15th.

As for Super2, Best will head into the season as one of the title favourites, having finished second to Triple Eight's Broc Feeney last year.

“I’m pumped to be back with Tickford Racing this year,” said Best.

“We had a strong 2021, coming second in Super2, and I feel like we can definitely make a run at the title this year. So I’m looking forward to having another shot at it.

"And to have the chance to race in the Bathurst 1000 is really exciting. Obviously I got to race in it last year but it came together fairly quickly, so having that signed off early in the year is pretty cool.

"I think I’ve gelled really well with the team here, and obviously we’ve had some good results so it’s very rewarding to have the opportunity. I can’t wait to hit the track and make the most of it for a big 2022.”

Tickford boss Tim Edwards said he is encouraged by the progression shown by Best so early in his Supercars career.

“Zak was incredibly impressive last year, so we’re very happy to be continuing with him in our programme this season,” Edwards said.

“His progression across 2021 was fantastic, and of course his performance at Bathurst was outstanding, especially given that he got the call only six weeks before the race.

"Statistically he drove one of the best races among the co-drivers, which is remarkable considering he was the only driver making his Bathurst debut.

"He certainly showed that he’s a driver on the rise, so we’re delighted to be continuing with Zak in 2022.

“We’re always looking for the next generation of talent, whether it’s a Cam Waters, a Chaz Mostert, a Thomas Randle, etcetera, and Zak’s certainly placed himself on that trajectory.

“He’s continually proving his ability and raising his potential, so we’ll look to continue developing him across this year, and with any luck we’ll continue to achieve some great results on the track.”

Best has also been closely linked to a wildcard programme with Tickford this year, although that wasn't confirmed as part of this announcement.

Triple Eight reveals Super2 liveries
Previous article

Triple Eight reveals Super2 liveries
