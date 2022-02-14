Tickets Subscribe
Adelaide could host 2022 Supercars finale
Supercars News

Triple Eight reveals Super2 liveries

The covers have come off Triple Eight Race Engineering's Super2 entries for Declan Fraser and Cameron Hill.

Triple Eight reveals Super2 liveries
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The reigning title-winning squad will continue to field two cars in the second-tier, one each for Fraser and Hill.

Both drivers are new signings, Fraser arriving at Banyo off the back of a season with the Nissan-shod MW Motorsport squad.

He'll continue to be backed by Oz Property Investment Centre for his maiden campaign with T8, which will kick off at Sydney Motorsport Park early next month.

Declan Fraser

Declan Fraser

“It was a pretty surreal moment walking into the Triple Eight workshop for the first time and seeing your name and number on the side of the car," said Fraser.

"The look of the car is a lot different to what I’ve raced in the past but seeing it all blue and shiny is really cool.

"In just a few days we’ll get out for our first test day which I’m looking forward to. Our emphasis on those test days is just to get comfortable with the car, getting to know the characteristics of the car and how the team works.

"I love Sydney, so going there for the first round of the Super2 Series is going to be a massive confidence boost.

"Last year was my rookie Super2 season, and to come away with an overall podium and rookie of the round at the Sydney SuperNight for my first ever time was special, so hopefully we can build on that and get the win at the first round.”

Hill, meanwhile, is a proper Supercars rookie, although he does arrive at Triple Eight with Australian Formula Ford and Carrera Cup titles to his name.

He will drive a Supercar for the first time at a rookie test at Queensland Raceway today.

“It was amazing to finally see my car at the Triple Eight workshop for the first time," said the reigning local Porsche champ.

"I’ve never been to the workshop before, and to see the facilities they have here was extremely impressive.

"It’s been really cool to meet all the guys and girls here at the team as well. They have all been so welcoming and everyone seems to be switched on when it comes to our racing programme, so I can take a lot of confidence into the first round knowing they’re all on top of it.

"[This] will be my first day in the car, which is exciting. I’ve never driven a Supercar before and I’m expecting it to be a fair bit different, but at the same time I’m really excited to learn.

"Looking on to Sydney, it’s a track I know really well, and obviously the team have performed there well in the past, so I’m hoping I can start the year on a good note.”

