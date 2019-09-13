Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 3 in
14 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Auckland / Breaking news

Steps taken to eradicate Tickford air box fire issue

shares
comments
Steps taken to eradicate Tickford air box fire issue
By:
Sep 13, 2019, 7:34 AM

Tickford Racing is hoping a fresh set of steps to eradicate an ongoing air box fire issue with its Mustangs will pay dividends at Pukekohe.

The squad has been battling the fire issue for a number of months, with momentary dips in power particularly prominent across both its main game and Super2 entries at the last two rounds.

The most high-profile case was Will Davison's Sunday drama at The Bend, a cough while making his second stop proving costly in a tight battle against Scott McLaughlin.

According to Tickford boss Tim Edwards, having the issue only raise its head when the cars were on the pit limiter at The Bend was a sign of progress.

He's now hoping that another wave of changes pre-Pukekohe have eradicated the issue entirely.

"We've been working away over the last three or four months, since it sort of crept in, to eradicate it," said Edwards. 

"But the thing is, you can't test it until you come to a race track. 

"So when we get to a Friday session we can try all the things we dreamt up in the three weeks since the last race. It's only once you do that that you can go 'okay, that might be better'. 

"We kind of made some in-roads to it at Tailem Bend, but then it crept back in on the Sunday. So we've done some other steps since then."

Edwards added that rectifying the issue has been complicated by how inconsistent it is.

"It happens sporadically, it doesn't happen on all cars, it only happened on two cars on Sunday at Tailem Bend, nothing on Saturday, nothing on Friday... it's just one those things that randomly catches you out," he said.

"It's a big issue, but it's not a big issue. Will's hiccup – we call it an air box fire, but you know – that hiccup cost him 1.2s. 

"Now that's 1.2s we don't want to give up, but it's not a catastrophic issues. It's just a hiccup that we've got to get on top of."

Davison shared Edwards' confidence that the issue is under control, saying his car felt "cleaner" in the lane today.

"Touch wood it’s certainly much, much cleaner in the pitlane so I’m confident that we’re on top of that," he said. 

"It’s a big, big priority for us and obviously it’s quite significantly different, the way we’ve tuned it for the pitlane and even just how clean it is down the pit lane. 

"You obviously that pop and bang a lot, which causes a lot of these issues, so it definitely feels really clean. 

"Us drivers are going to have to be pretty careful the way we manage it with our throttle position and things like that, but I think we have two or three measures in place [so] hopefully it never happens again."

Next article
Luggage allowance crucial to Holden aero update

Previous article

Luggage allowance crucial to Holden aero update
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Auckland
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Auckland

Auckland

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Practice 3 Starts in
14 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Fri 13 Sep
17:05
12:05
Practice 2 Fri 13 Sep
20:20
15:20
Practice 3 Fri 13 Sep
16:20
11:20
Qualifying 1 Sat 14 Sep
18:55
13:55
Race 1 Sat 14 Sep
21:10
16:10
Qualifying 2 Sat 14 Sep
16:20
11:20
Shootout Sun 15 Sep
18:40
13:40
Race 2 Sun 15 Sep
21:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Tech verdict: How Ferrari got it so right in Spa and Monza

2
Formula 1

Vettel too good to be written off, says Wolff

3
Formula 1

Hamilton wants challenge from rivals to continue

8m
4
Formula 1

Video: First look at F1's 18-inch tyres in action

5
Supercars

Walkinshaw rejects Courtney passion jibe

Latest videos

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Latest news

Steps taken to eradicate Tickford air box fire issue
VASC

Steps taken to eradicate Tickford air box fire issue

Luggage allowance crucial to Holden aero update
VASC

Luggage allowance crucial to Holden aero update

Pukekohe Supercars: Holdsworth sets new practice record
VASC

Pukekohe Supercars: Holdsworth sets new practice record

Walkinshaw rejects Courtney passion jibe
VASC

Walkinshaw rejects Courtney passion jibe

Pukekohe Supercars: Davison tops rain-affected practice
VASC

Pukekohe Supercars: Davison tops rain-affected practice

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.