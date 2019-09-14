Supercars
Supercars / Auckland / Practice report

Pukekohe Supercars: Mostert heads final practice

Pukekohe Supercars: Mostert heads final practice
By:
Sep 14, 2019, 12:21 AM

Chaz Mostert set the pace in the third and final Supercars practice session at Pukekohe.

Crews worked on race runs for much of the 30-minute session, Fabian Coulthard setting the early pace before Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin took over with 10 minutes to go.

To that point times had languished in the low 1m02s, Will Davison kick-starting the 'happy hour' with a 1m01.991s a couple of minutes from the end.

Mostert then set what would prove to be an unbeatable 1m01.898s next time around, the Tickford star attributing the session-topping time to a lack of tuning.

“Every time we touch the car we make it go slower,” said Mostert.

“The car rolled out of the box here the best it’s been.

“We keep trying to make the car better in little areas, but we’re just mad for a detune, so we just put it back to how it came over on the aeroplane and send it.”

Mostert's stiffest challenge came from birthday boy Nick Percat, who fell just 0.02s on his final run.

That bumped Davison down to third, while Scott McLaughlin put in another quiet performance, at least by his standards, with fourth.

"We lost a lot [of track time] yesterday, but I feel like we’re in a really good range there," said the runaway points leader.

"No new tyres for us just then, it felt pretty good. We’ll see how we go."

Lee Holdsworth and Jamie Whincup were next, followed by Cam Waters – also celebrating his birthday – and Shane van Gisbergen.

The latter survived a brush with the Turn 4 wall midway through the session, blaming the off on some bad advice from Triple Eight boss Roland Dane.

"It was Roland’s idea, he was trying to tell us the Fords were using more kerb at Turn 2 and that doesn’t work!" said the Kiwi.

"We don’t know who was on what tyres, we ran a better set but not new. It feels good, but there’s a big gap to P1. Those guys are quick, so we still need to find a bit."

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 55 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1'01.8983    
2 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'01.9250 0.0267 0.0267
3 23 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'01.9914 0.0931 0.0664
4 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 1'02.0127 0.1144 0.0213
5 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1'02.0202 0.1219 0.0075
6 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.1132 0.2149 0.0930
7 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'02.1540 0.2557 0.0408
8 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.1749 0.2766 0.0209
9 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1'02.2050 0.3067 0.0301
10 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.2365 0.3382 0.0315
11 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.2905 0.3922 0.0540
12 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.3033 0.4050 0.0128
13 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.3538 0.4555 0.0505
14 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.3871 0.4888 0.0333
15 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima 1'02.4201 0.5218 0.0330
16 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima 1'02.4548 0.5565 0.0347
17 34 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.4622 0.5639 0.0074
18 2 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.5172 0.6189 0.0550
19 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.5241 0.6258 0.0069
20 22 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.5470 0.6487 0.0229
21 15 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima 1'02.6216 0.7233 0.0746
22 21 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.7496 0.8513 0.1280
23 3 Australia Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima 1'02.8195 0.9212 0.0699
24 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 1'03.3071 1.4088 0.4876
Series Supercars
Event Auckland
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Auckland

Auckland

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Qualifying 1 Starts in
00 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Fri 13 Sep
17:05
12:05
Practice 2 Fri 13 Sep
20:20
15:20
Practice 3 Fri 13 Sep
16:20
11:20
Qualifying 1 Sat 14 Sep
18:55
13:55
Race 1 Sat 14 Sep
21:10
16:10
Qualifying 2 Sat 14 Sep
16:20
11:20
Shootout Sun 15 Sep
18:40
13:40
Race 2 Sun 15 Sep
21:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

