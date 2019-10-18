Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Tander adamant DJRTP controversy influenced Bathurst race

shares
comments
Tander adamant DJRTP controversy influenced Bathurst race
By:
Oct 18, 2019, 5:56 AM

Garth Tander isn't convinced by claims from Bathurst winner Scott McLaughlin that the Safety Car controversy had no affect on the potential outcome of the race.

Tander and Shane van Gisbergen were among those worst-affected when Fabian Coulthard slowed dramatically behind the Safety Car last Sunday, the delay soaking up any fuel advantage the #97 gained over McLaughlin from a stop during the previous caution.

It effectively forced the car onto the same strategy as the two lead cars, McLaughlin and Jamie Whincup, with the likes of Lee Holdsworth, James Courtney and David Reynolds also affected.

Both McLaughlin and Tander had their say on this week's episode of The Loud Pedal podcast, a fed-up McLaughlin claiming "I don’t believe it affected the race result, there was still 30-odd laps to go".

However Tander didn't buy it, highlighting how hard it was to pass as a reason why car speed may not have trumped track position.

"Scott quoted in that interview 'it didn't affect the race result' – it's technically correct, because there was still 30-odd laps to go at that point," said Tander. 

"But it definitely affected the running order and the strategy of the teams that were affected behind Fabs. Scott would have popped out fifth, or sixth, or seventh if that was played normally. 

"We saw that with Whincup. Everyone was saving fuel in that last phase of the race, he came in, put fuel in the car so he could run full fuel to the end... and he couldn't get past James Courtney to get back onto the podium. 

"And I followed other cars that I was a second a lap faster than in the race and you couldn't pass them. 

"So if [McLaughlin] was back in the pack, could he have got through? How do you answer that? You can't answer that. 

"He clearly had a very fast car, but when he got back towards the pointy end, when he got stuck behind Reynolds, Courtney, van Gisbergen... they are hard heads that aren't going to open the door with 10 laps to go, regardless of who you are and what car you're driving. 

"I don't think it's correct to say that it didn't affect the race result, because it certainly did affect the race result."

Having been charged with a team orders breach last Sunday night, the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport is set to hold a hearing regarding the matter tomorrow.

A verdict will be made public this Sunday morning, something Tander says will mark a significant moment in the sport – whichever way it goes.

"If nothing is done, you can buy Bathurst. It's as simple as that," he said.

"If it's just left to slide under the table – naughty boys, don't do that again – then that's a massive precedent, isn't it? We can't afford to have those precedents in the sport. 

"But if they do go to the other end of the scale and they do affect the result of car #17, I mean that's huge. 

"Either way they go... I'm glad that I'm not on a stewards panel dealing with this one.

"They can't just go 'we'll let this one go, but next time...'. It has to happen now. 

"From a legal stand point they can't allow a precedent."

Next article
Rogers: ZB Commodore changed GRM focus

Previous article

Rogers: ZB Commodore changed GRM focus

Next article

Entries close for 2020 Supercars season

Entries close for 2020 Supercars season
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Drivers Garth Tander , Scott McLaughlin
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering , DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Surfers Paradise

Surfers Paradise

25 Oct - 27 Oct
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA

2
Supercars

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped

3
MotoGP

Motegi MotoGP: Vinales leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in FP1

4
Super Formula

Vips replaces O'Ward for Super Formula finale

2h
5
MotoGP

Motegi MotoGP: Quartararo beats Vinales in FP2

13m

Latest videos

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars
13m

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Latest news

Emotional Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit
VASC

Emotional Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Entries close for 2020 Supercars season
VASC

Entries close for 2020 Supercars season

Tander adamant DJRTP controversy influenced Bathurst race
VASC

Tander adamant DJRTP controversy influenced Bathurst race

Rogers: ZB Commodore changed GRM focus
VASC

Rogers: ZB Commodore changed GRM focus

Garry Rogers Motorsport pulls out of Supercars
VASC

Garry Rogers Motorsport pulls out of Supercars

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.