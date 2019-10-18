Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Saturday hearing for alleged Penske Bathurst breach

shares
comments
Saturday hearing for alleged Penske Bathurst breach
By:
Oct 18, 2019, 1:28 AM

The hearing into DJR Team Penske's alleged breach of Supercars team orders rules will take place tomorrow.

The Bathurst 1000-winning squad is under fire for an instruction issued to Fabian Coulthard to slow behind the safety car, which other teams argue allowed Scott McLaughlin being able to pit without losing position.

At the time the team explained it on TV as a precaution for an overheating issue, while it was communicated to Coulthard as debris on the circuit.

Even if the team is found guilty, it's not expected to impact McLaughlin's race win.

A monetary fine and/or loss of teams' championship points are the likeliest sanctions if required.

Read Also:

The results of the hearing will be made public by the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport on Sunday morning.

"CAMS can today advise the Stewards Hearing involving Racing Team (Aust) Pty Ltd (DJR Team Penske) regarding the alleged breach of Rule D24.1 at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 will now be held on Saturday," read a CAMS statement.

"The outcome and the publication of the decision will occur on Sunday, 20 October, with the stewards summary to be made available on the CAMS website as soon as it is available."

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Drivers Fabian Coulthard , Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

