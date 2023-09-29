Red Bull makes three-year Triple Eight commitment
Red Bull will continue as a co-naming rights sponsor at Supercars powerhouse Triple Eight for at least the next three years.
The GM homologation team today confirmed that the energy drinks giant has signed on until the end of the 2026 season.
The deal is for co-naming rights, which is currently shared with Ampol.
Red Bull has been either naming rights or co-naming rights at T8 since 2013, a stint that has included six drivers' titles, seven teams' titles and four Bathurst 1000 crowns.
“The entire team at Red Bull have been phenomenal partners of ours for the past 11 years, and I’m grateful that they’ve continued to place their faith in Triple Eight to represent their brand at a high level, continuing the successful joint-naming rights partnership alongside Ampol," said T8 managing director Jamie Whincup.
“We’ve always been proud to say that we’re one of the leading Red Bull teams in the world, and hopefully our success both on and off the track will continue to go from strength to strength,”
“I want to thank Miles [Wilson, Red Bull Managing Director], Blake [Evans, Red Bull Head of Motorsport] and the wider Red Bull family for their continued support. I’m excited to see what this partnership will bring over the next three years.”
Triple Eight will field a new driver line-up next season thanks to Shane van Gisbergen's impending defection to NASCAR.
His spot alongside Broc Feeney will be filled by current Erebus driver Will Brown.
Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst parity changes
Lowndes makes 20-year Triple Eight commitment
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
