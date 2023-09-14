Shane van Gisbergen signs with Trackhouse in 2024 NASCAR move
Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen has confirmed his plans ahead of his highly anticipated move to NASCAR in 2024.
Van Gisbergen rocked the NASCAR world when he won on debut in the inaugural Cup race at the Chicago Street Course in July, driving the Project91 entry for Trackhouse Racing.
He became the first driver in 60 years to win in his first-ever Cup Series start. The New Zealander followed it up with a top-ten finish at the Indianapolis RC, becoming the first driver to open their Cup career with back-to-back top-tens since Terry Labonte did so in 1978.
He also made his Truck Series debut at IRP last month, finishing 19th with Niece Motorsports.
In 2024, SVG will join Trackhouse's developmental program, which will see him race across all three national divisions of the sport in select races. He will also run "some late model and other races," per the team.
"This announcement means so many things to me," said the 34-year-old in a release from the team. "I’m proud of what I have achieved here in Australia, but I’m excited by this new chapter in my career and the opportunities that it brings.
“I’m so thankful to everyone who has played a role in my career so far, especially Triple Eight Race Engineering, and looking forward to finishing our year with a few more highlights!
"It is time for a new challenge and this adventure into NASCAR will be the biggest challenge of my career and one I’m really looking forward to. I want to thank Justin Marks (Trackhouse founder and owner) and everyone at Trackhouse Racing who have taken a chance on me and given me this opportunity. I’m excited to get to America and getting the season started."
Race winner Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images
Exact details of his 2024 schedule have yet to be released, but the goal seems to be all about getting Van Gisbergen up to speed as fast as possible.
“This is going to be a tremendous challenge for Shane but he is a tremendous driver as we have all seen,” said Trackhouse Racing team founder Justin Marks. “Next year will be about getting him acclimated to oval track racing, superspeedways, 1.5-mile tracks and everything he has never experienced in his career. It’s obviously going to be a learning process, but we think Shane will perform quite well.”
Trackhouse currently fields two full-time Cup cars with Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. They do not have any teams in the lower NASCAR divisions.
But before heading over to America, Van Gisbergen still has a title fight to settle in Supercars. He is 137pts adrift of championship leader Brodie Kostecki with the endurance rounds just ahead, beginning with the Sandown 500 this weekend.
Latest news
Daniel Hemric to make NASCAR Cup return in 2024 with Kaulig
Daniel Hemric to make NASCAR Cup return in 2024 with Kaulig Daniel Hemric to make NASCAR Cup return in 2024 with Kaulig
Will chaotic IndyCar finales become the norm in future?
Will chaotic IndyCar finales become the norm in future? Will chaotic IndyCar finales become the norm in future?
Mortara leaves Maserati MSG Formula E team after six years
Mortara leaves Maserati MSG Formula E team after six years Mortara leaves Maserati MSG Formula E team after six years
NASCAR's Bristol Dirt race will not return in 2024
NASCAR's Bristol Dirt race will not return in 2024 NASCAR's Bristol Dirt race will not return in 2024
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.