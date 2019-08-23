Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
01 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / The Bend / Practice report

The Bend Supercars: Randle fastest in additional drivers session

shares
comments
The Bend Supercars: Randle fastest in additional drivers session
By:
Aug 23, 2019, 1:55 AM

Thomas Randle made a perfect start to his Supercars debut weekend, toppling the additional drivers practice session at The Bend.

James Moffat was fastest out of the blocks with a 1m51.743s, before a two-lap effort from Garth Tander lowered the benchmark to 1m51.290s on the six-minute mark.

Moffat returned serve shortly before the mid-point of the half-hour session, a 1m51.012s putting the #55 Tickford Mustang back on top.

That was followed by a curious moment for Jono Webb, the Tekno Holden driver running wide on the straight between Turns 12 and 13.

As the session ticked into its final third Erebus driver Will Brown made his move, slotting into third before grabbing top spot with a 1m50.948s.

Brown's stint as the pacesetter was short-lived, however, Tander pulling well clear of the field with a pair of laps that left him with a 1m50.311s.

With three minutes to go Randle charged to the top, becoming then first driver into the 49s for the weekend with a 1m49.909s.

Tim Blanchard looked set to challenge Randle's time in the final minute with a purple first sector, before getting stuck behind a Nissan midway through the lap.

Tander also set a purple opening sector on his final lap, but was unable to improve.

In the end the closest anyone got to Randle was his Tickford teammate Michael Caruso, who popped up in second with a 1m50.073s right at the flag.

Tander ended up third followed by Dean Canto, while Brown and Moffat slipped back to fifth and sixth.

Alex Davison and Blanchard were next best, with Craig Lowndes and Dale Wood rounding out the Top 10.

The first proper practice session kicks off at 1:40pm local time.

Next article
Full Supercars Tailem Bend schedule

Previous article

Full Supercars Tailem Bend schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

The Bend

The Bend

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Practice 1 Starts in
01 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
Practice 1 Fri 23 Aug
20:40
13:10
Practice 2 Fri 23 Aug
23:10
15:40
Practice 3 Sat 24 Aug
17:30
10:00
Qualifying Sat 24 Aug
20:05
12:35
Race 1 Sat 24 Aug
22:55
15:25
Practice 4 Sat 24 Aug
16:30
09:00
Qualifying 2 Sun 25 Aug
18:20
10:50
Race 2 Sun 25 Aug
21:10
13:40
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 claims “exceptional” results as 2021 windtunnel video emerges

2
MotoGP

Miller admits KTM 2020 chance was "tough to turn down"

3
MotoGP

Lorenzo admits crashes shook Honda commitment

Latest videos

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island 03:39
Supercars

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island

Latest news

The Bend Supercars: Randle fastest in additional drivers session
VASC

The Bend Supercars: Randle fastest in additional drivers session

Full Supercars Tailem Bend schedule
VASC

Full Supercars Tailem Bend schedule

Lowndes extends Supercars endurance deal
VASC

Lowndes extends Supercars endurance deal

Reynolds still in 2020 Supercars silly season frame
VASC

Reynolds still in 2020 Supercars silly season frame

Tickford unveils Moffat Trans-Am Mustang
VASC

Tickford unveils Moffat Trans-Am Mustang

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.