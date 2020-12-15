Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Percat leading new young talent programme

shares
comments
Percat leading new young talent programme
By:

Bathurst 1000 winner Nick Percat will spearhead a new junior pathway initiative designed to help promote Australian racing talent.

Percat has teamed up with Melbourne Karting Centre owner James Sera and Australia's top junior team Sonic Motor Racing Services to formulate the programme, which is designed to bring drivers through karting and into professional motorsport.

Young drivers will receive tuition from both Sera and Percat in karting, Percat then continuing that guidance through the progression from karts to cars with Sonic.

The programme is an extension of driver tuition work Percat has been doing at Sonic since he won the Australian Formula Ford Championship with the squad back in 2009.

“I attend a lot of karting events, and the question I get asked the most by parents is, “what do I do next for my child?” said Percat.

“At the moment, there really is no clear pathway. I already do a bit of work for James at MKC, and I'm still heavily involved with Sonic, so the idea that we’ve come up is a clear, simple and real pathway for kids who want to be race car drivers.

Read Also:

“Personally, I’m motivated to help the next generation of youngsters coming through the ranks and make sure they don’t rush the steps. They need to get the fundamental rights, and this partnership will allow us to streamline that through the expertise at Melbourne Karting Centre and Sonic."

Mick Ritter, boss of the successful Sonic outfit, said Percat and Sera are the ideal people to help spearhead a pathway programme.

“A programme of this nature is something we have been working on for quite some time, but it has always needed to be with the right people,” said Ritter.

“We only want to be involved with people who have the interest of talented young drivers at heart, and I’m pleased that we have formed a great partnership with James and Nick.

“Our programme will provide a clearer path for talented young karters who are already being trained at the highest of standards at a karting level, which will make the transition and progression through the first stages of their circuit racing career both more structured and successful.

“Both James and Nick follow the same ethos about developing young talent as we do at Sonic. Effectively, we train them and give them the tools to progress to the next level.

“It is exciting to be able to align with them, and we are looking forward to bringing the next wave of karting talent into the Sonic family.”

Sonic will host an information evening regarding the programme early in the new year.

Interest can be registered by contacting the team.

Ricciardo reveals he's had Bathurst talks

Previous article

Ricciardo reveals he's had Bathurst talks
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Nick Percat
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Ricciardo reveals he's had Bathurst talks
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo reveals he's had Bathurst talks

Who is driving in the Abu Dhabi F1 young driver test?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Who is driving in the Abu Dhabi F1 young driver test?

Marko: Albon future decision due "before Christmas"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko: Albon future decision due "before Christmas"

Alonso plays down value of Abu Dhabi F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso plays down value of Abu Dhabi F1 test

23XI Racing, Wallace unveil sponsors for inaugural Cup season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

23XI Racing, Wallace unveil sponsors for inaugural Cup season

'Save Larko' petition nearing 20,000 signatures
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

'Save Larko' petition nearing 20,000 signatures

McLaren downplays talk it can close Mercedes gap soon
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren downplays talk it can close Mercedes gap soon

Suzuki was “very worried” following disastrous MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki was “very worried” following disastrous MotoGP return

Latest news

Percat leading new young talent programme
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Percat leading new young talent programme

Ricciardo reveals he's had Bathurst talks
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo reveals he's had Bathurst talks

Reynolds joins TCR, S5000 TV line-up
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Reynolds joins TCR, S5000 TV line-up

Tickets on sale for Mount Panorama 500
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Tickets on sale for Mount Panorama 500

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo reveals he's had Bathurst talks

1h
2
Formula 1

Who is driving in the Abu Dhabi F1 young driver test?

15h
3
Formula 1

Marko: Albon future decision due "before Christmas"

14h
4
Formula 1

Alonso plays down value of Abu Dhabi F1 test

13h
5
NASCAR Cup

23XI Racing, Wallace unveil sponsors for inaugural Cup season

14h

Latest news

Percat leading new young talent programme
Supercars

Percat leading new young talent programme

Ricciardo reveals he's had Bathurst talks
Formula 1

Ricciardo reveals he's had Bathurst talks

Reynolds joins TCR, S5000 TV line-up
TCRA

Reynolds joins TCR, S5000 TV line-up

Tickets on sale for Mount Panorama 500
Supercars

Tickets on sale for Mount Panorama 500

Email gives hope of Larkham return
Supercars

Email gives hope of Larkham return

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars
Aug 27, 2020

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.