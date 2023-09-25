Subscribe
Previous / Live: Watch the first round of WSK Euro Series at Franciacorta
Kart News

Nick Percat lands karting coup

Nick Percat has signed multiple Australian karting champion Brad Jenner for his 2024 Alonso Kart programme.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Unknown

The Supercars driver will make a significant step into team ownership next year, running a fully-fledged, factory-backed squad for FA Kart in the Australian Kart Championship.

He has now signed the driver that will spearhead the operation, five-time Australian champion Jenner joining for a tilt at the coveted X30 class.

According to Percat, Jenner is the perfect driver to lead his team and mentor the younger drivers.

“I am thrilled to announce Brad will be joining the team and leading our 2024 campaign," he said.

"To have a driver of Brad's caliber in the team will be influential on and off track. 

"I am excited to watch how we perform on track with the FA package but more importantly what our young drivers can learn from a five-time Australian champion.

"We have put together a good programme and will have a big crack at having the number 1 back with Brad, I am very fortunate to have Brad in the team and also as a good friend off track."

Jenner added: “When I knew Nick was building a kart team, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of.

"Being great mates with Nick and knowing him on a personal level, I know everything he does, he does properly. He is 100 per cent committed with an eye for detail and presentation. 

"I also would like to thank Bart Price and DPE for the endless effort and support in our successful partnership.

"Moving forward I am really excited for the remainder of 2023 and the 2024 season partnered with J&A Tuning and FA Karts Australia. I know I have the right equipment to compete for the green plate."

shares
comments

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Euro Series at Franciacorta
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Newcastle firming as Supercars opener

Newcastle firming as Supercars opener

Supercars
Sandown

Newcastle firming as Supercars opener Newcastle firming as Supercars opener

Supercars investigating wheel nut fix

Supercars investigating wheel nut fix

Supercars

Supercars investigating wheel nut fix Supercars investigating wheel nut fix

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Nick Percat More from
Nick Percat
Percat has no regrets over ill-fated WAU move

Percat has no regrets over ill-fated WAU move

Supercars

Percat has no regrets over ill-fated WAU move Percat has no regrets over ill-fated WAU move

Percat secures two-year Supercars lifeline

Percat secures two-year Supercars lifeline

Supercars

Percat secures two-year Supercars lifeline Percat secures two-year Supercars lifeline

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Latest news

Newcastle firming as Supercars opener

Newcastle firming as Supercars opener

SUPC Supercars
Sandown

Newcastle firming as Supercars opener Newcastle firming as Supercars opener

Pair of NASCAR Xfinity regulars to run Talladega Truck race

Pair of NASCAR Xfinity regulars to run Talladega Truck race

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Talladega

Pair of NASCAR Xfinity regulars to run Talladega Truck race Pair of NASCAR Xfinity regulars to run Talladega Truck race

Busch: "I just don't know what to do" after Texas DNF

Busch: "I just don't know what to do" after Texas DNF

NAS NASCAR Cup
Texas

Busch: "I just don't know what to do" after Texas DNF Busch: "I just don't know what to do" after Texas DNF

FIA Rally Star finalist claims maiden outright podium

FIA Rally Star finalist claims maiden outright podium

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

FIA Rally Star finalist claims maiden outright podium FIA Rally Star finalist claims maiden outright podium

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe