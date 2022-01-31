MSR confirms engineering line-up for 2022

Listen to this article

The two-car squad will have an all-new driver line-up for the upcoming season, Todd Hazelwood returning to the MSR fold alongside ex-Tickford driver Jack Le Brocq.

That's prompted some engineering changes as well, with Chris Stuckey, who worked with MSR as a contractor at some events last season, joining the team in a full-time capacity.

Stuckey and data engineer Marc Mastrodomenico will work with Hazelwood, while Jack Bellotti, who ran Zan Goddard last season, will head up Le Brocq's car, assisted by data engineer Hamish Pemberton.

“Continuing with Jack Bellotti after what was a great first season as a race engineer brings great continuity for the MSR engineering team, and the introduction of Chris Stuckey really adds the experience and support that we need to take it to the next level,” said team boss Matt Stone.

“We did an in-depth review of our incoming driver’s and engineers to try and decide the best pairings that would get the optimal results, not just for each individual driver, but for the whole team.

“We are very happy with the outcome that we’ve got, and the pairings that we have decided, and we believe it will bring on a very strong 2022 and beyond."