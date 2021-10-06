Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Young drivers get Erebus Supercars laps
Supercars News

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign

By:

Scott McLaughlin says he pulled the pin on his Bathurst 1000 drive out of fear it would be a "half-arsed" campaign due to travel restrictions.

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign

Having signed McLaughlin to return for the 2021 Bathurst 1000 last year, Dick Johnson Racing confirmed on Tuesday that the Kiwi won't make the trip down under after all.

Confirmation of that news followed recent comments from McLaughlin suggesting the deal was unlikely to go ahead due to his off-season IndyCar commitments in the States and the uncertainty over international travel due to the pandemic.

At best McLaughlin would have required a 14-day quarantine to get into Australia, which means, including pre-race preparations and testing, he may have been gone for well over a month.

Expanding on his decision, McLaughlin said his primary concern was that the Bathurst tilt would be "half-arsed" as he scrambled to limit his time away from the States.

"I was there if I could," he said. "But with the quarantine, and a few things going on, it's proven to be a bit difficult.

"It's hard to commit at the level I want to commit. I'm not prepared to come back to Australia and do it half-arsed, in terms of going to the race track and doing a seat fitting there, or practicing my first driver changes in over a year in the garage.

"I really want to get down under and go to a test day and work all of that stuff out before Bathurst, before the biggest race of the year.

"I think I owe that to DJR and the driver I would drive with, whoever it was. I'd want to put my best foot forward.

"Unfortunately with how it is currently with the quarantine, and potential lockdowns, I just couldn't commit that amount of time away from the team [in the US] without knowing I could get back here.

"It was a bit of a curve ball. But I've said to [DJR boss] Ryan [Story], I'm good to go for next year if he wants me."

McLaughlin added that he made have made a different call if he wasn't between his rookie and sophomore IndyCar seasons, a time he sees critical to his development in the open-wheel series.

"I've got to be realistic and put everything in the court right now," he said.

"I want to be a successful IndyCar driver. I'm on the sim twice this week, two full days. I've got multiple days coming up over the next few weeks, and then testing and stuff. And getting fit. It takes a lot of effort to get to where I want to be.

"Absolutely, if I was two or three years down the track and I was happy where I was at, sure it would be a lot easier decision. But right now I'm not prepared [to] commit the right amount of time for both sides of the Pacific.

"I don't want to do that at this point in my career."

shares
comments
Young drivers get Erebus Supercars laps

Previous article

Young drivers get Erebus Supercars laps
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP

11 h
2
Formula 1

The opportunities and headaches of F1’s 2026 engine plans

17 min
3
Supercars

McLaughlin urges Supercars to listen to fans on paddle shift

17 h
4
World Superbike

Redding aiming "to pick up the pieces" in WSBK title battle

7 h
5
MotoGP

Rossi's COTA MotoGP race "a disaster" physically

1 d
Latest news
McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign
SUPC

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign

3m
Young drivers get Erebus Supercars laps
SUPC

Young drivers get Erebus Supercars laps

12 h
McLaughlin urges Supercars to listen to fans on paddle shift
SUPC

McLaughlin urges Supercars to listen to fans on paddle shift

17 h
Schedule locked in for Supercars return
SUPC

Schedule locked in for Supercars return

21 h
Kostecki lands Tickford Supercars seat
SUPC

Kostecki lands Tickford Supercars seat

Oct 5, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Kostecki lands Tickford Supercars seat 00:47
Supercars
Oct 5, 2021

Supercars: Kostecki lands Tickford Supercars seat

Supercars: DJR confirms McLaughlin won't race at Bathurst 00:41
Supercars
Oct 5, 2021

Supercars: DJR confirms McLaughlin won't race at Bathurst

Supercars backer aiming for Formula 1 00:59
Supercars
Oct 4, 2021

Supercars backer aiming for Formula 1

Supercars: Four night races during Sydney swing 01:06
Supercars
Oct 1, 2021

Supercars: Four night races during Sydney swing

Supercars squad opens junior team applications 00:43
Supercars
Oct 1, 2021

Supercars squad opens junior team applications

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Young drivers get Erebus Supercars laps
Supercars

Young drivers get Erebus Supercars laps

Bathurst 6 Hour adds pro driver ranking
Endurance

Bathurst 6 Hour adds pro driver ranking

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Scott McLaughlin More from
Scott McLaughlin
McLaughlin set to call off Bathurst 1000 return
Supercars

McLaughlin set to call off Bathurst 1000 return

Rookie of the Year McLaughlin targets Indy 500 win in 2022
Video Inside
IndyCar

Rookie of the Year McLaughlin targets Indy 500 win in 2022

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime
Supercars

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Dick Johnson Racing More from
Dick Johnson Racing
DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000
Video Inside
Supercars

DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000

Supercars powerhouse backs cancer charity
Supercars

Supercars powerhouse backs cancer charity

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime
Supercars

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Trending Today

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP

The opportunities and headaches of F1’s 2026 engine plans
Formula 1 Formula 1

The opportunities and headaches of F1’s 2026 engine plans

McLaughlin urges Supercars to listen to fans on paddle shift
Supercars Supercars

McLaughlin urges Supercars to listen to fans on paddle shift

Redding aiming "to pick up the pieces" in WSBK title battle
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding aiming "to pick up the pieces" in WSBK title battle

Rossi's COTA MotoGP race "a disaster" physically
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi's COTA MotoGP race "a disaster" physically

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

Sainz set for Turkey F1 grid penalty after Ferrari engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz set for Turkey F1 grid penalty after Ferrari engine change

Albon: Red Bull F1 team nothing like ‘villain’ misconception
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: Red Bull F1 team nothing like ‘villain’ misconception

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020

Latest news

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign
Supercars Supercars

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign

Young drivers get Erebus Supercars laps
Supercars Supercars

Young drivers get Erebus Supercars laps

McLaughlin urges Supercars to listen to fans on paddle shift
Supercars Supercars

McLaughlin urges Supercars to listen to fans on paddle shift

Schedule locked in for Supercars return
Supercars Supercars

Schedule locked in for Supercars return

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.