Expanded free TV coverage of Bathurst 1000

Traditionally, at least during the Fox Sports era, the FTA broadcaster has carried coverage of Friday-Sunday of the Bathurst weekend, while Thursday has been exclusively on Fox.

However with this year's event expanded to six days to accomodate a number of Australian Racing Group categories, the Seven Network is set to begin its coverage on the Thursday rather than the Friday.

The Great Race itself is also set to start later than ever, with an early afternoon start time likely to help create a prime time finish.

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer confirmed both the expanded FTA coverage, and the prime time finish, which Seven has moved its 6pm news bulletin for, in an interview on the Supercars website today.

He also suggested the Fox coverage will be five days which, if accurate, means Tuesday's running may not be on screens at all.

"Five days will be broadcast live and completely ad-free on Fox, and then we'll be picking up Channel Seven on Thursday and Friday for the lead-in to the weekend," said Seamer.

"The Supercars schedule over the weekend hasn't changed significantly, other than finishing the race a little bit later one the Sunday so that we can run into prime time. A big thank you to Channel Seven for agreeing to move the news to incorporate that.

"All of the other categories in the lead-up to the weekend will be getting their practice and qualifying out of the way, so by the time we get into Thursday it's going to be action-packed all the way through to 7pm on Sunday night."

The Bathurst 1000 event will run from November 30 to December 5.