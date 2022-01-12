Gracie says another Bathurst 1000 start unlikely

There was talk last year that the racer-turned-adult-entertainer could look to run a self-funded wildcard entry at the Great Race in the future.

She already has two Bathurst starts to her name, having shared the Harvey Norman-backed 'Supergirls' entry with Simona de Silvestro in 2015 and 2016.

However it appears Gracie has shelved her latest wildcard plans, the Aussie, who is currently on a fact-finding trip to the US, telling Motorsport.com she's unlikely to re-appear in the Supercars 'main game'.

She's not ruling out a Bathurst return entirely, though, Gracie admitting she's interested in tackling Mount Panorama in something other than a Supercar.

“I don’t know if I could ever do main game again, to be honest," she said. "I think I’ve just been out of the sport for too long.

"But potentially going GT or Porsche, even something small and fun like Toyota GT86 where it’s 30 or 40 cars and really enjoyable. Just fun weekends of rubbing and racing, learning every single lap, every corner – something like that I’d find very fun and entertaining.

"It would be good to dip the toe back in again."

According to Gracie, the key motivator to get back in a racing car – either in the US or Australia – is fun.

She says she wants to enjoy her racing again, after falling out of love with the sport during her time in Supercars and Super2.

“It’s all about doing it for enjoyment – I lost my enjoyment for it when I was racing towards those last few years," she said.

"To have that passion sparked again, to have fun and narrow it down to just racing and put all of the other stuff aside, is something that I’d love to do.

"Something with good cars, good tracks that gives me a good experience and meet great people. The whole weekend has to be an enjoyable process, and if I can find something that ticks all those boxes that would definitely be ideal.”

Gracie competed in Australian Carrera Cup in 2013 and 2014 before moving to the second-tier Super2 series in 2015.

She raced Super2 into the 2017 season before walking away from motor racing and finding fame through subscription website OnlyFans.