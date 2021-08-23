Gracie planning Bathurst 1000 wildcard – report

Gracie, who already has two Bathurst 1000 starts to her name, is reportedly looking at a self-run wildcard start at the Great Race.

That would be funded by profits from her well-publicised career in the adult entertainment industry, Gracie having found fame on popular platform OnlyFans since walking away from racing.

“I am looking to buy my own team,” Gracie told the Daily Telegraph.

“I get offers every second day to go and race in somebody else’s car. There are lots of opportunities and options keeping the hope and the dream alive, but I would like to do it myself.

She added: “I don’t think anyone in Australia would be able to generate the interest that I would attract.

“It would be huge. V8s is pretty boring at the moment – I haven’t been able to get through an entire race this year.

“I turn it off after a couple of laps because it is repetitive and not much is going on.

“The sport was much better four or five years ago in terms of action.

"There aren’t too many females that have raced – let alone one that has raced before and done porn.

“I think it would be a once in a lifetime opportunity for the sport."

Gracie enjoyed a promising junior racing career before her sensational vocational switch, competing in Carrera Cup and Supercars' second-tier Super2 series between 2013 and 2017.

She also made a pair of Bathurst 1000 starts alongside Simona de Silvestro as part of the Harvey Norman Supergirls programme.

In 2015, running a Tickford Ford, the pair finished 21st after Gracie hit the wall at Forrest's Elbow after slipping on oil.

However it was an off-track controversy that put Gracie in the limelight during that first Bathurst start, David Reynolds famously copping a $25,000 fine for making a derogatory comment about the entry in a press conference.

Gracie and de Silvestro returned to Mount Panorama in a Nissan Altima the following year and finished a credible 14th.

As a potential Bathurst comeback beckons, Gracie says the Top 10 is a realistic goal.

“I definitely think I am capable of a Top 10 [at Bathurst]," she told the paper.

“I would be as good as I was as I left. While I don’t think I could win I could certainly battle away in the mid-pack and rustle some feathers.”