Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

"Full commitment" lap helped McLaughlin to Bathurst glory

shares
comments
"Full commitment" lap helped McLaughlin to Bathurst glory
By:
Oct 14, 2019, 4:37 AM

Scott McLaughlin says it was "full commitment" over the top of Mount Panorama as he held off Shane van Gisbergen for a first Bathurst 1000 win.

The DJR Team Penske driver faced a single-lap dash to finish the 2019 Great Race, the thrilling finale coming courtesy of a late Safety Car when Andre Heimgartner hit the wall at Forests Elbow.

To add to the drama he had Shane van Gisbergen right under his rear wing, and was also battling lower-than-ideal tyre pressures.

Reflecting on the lap that sealed his victory, McLaughlin says it was "full commitment", despite the question marks over grip.

"For me it was all about that I had one lap to do, I still had work to do," he said.

"I'd tried to save as much fuel as I could so I could flat out, and that ended up with me having basically no tyre pressure. So the first two corners was a bit skatey. But then over the top was just full commitment.

"It was probably one of the coolest laps to be honest, low fuel and low tyre grip and really sliding it around."

The late Safety Car was a mixed blessing for McLaughlin, putting him in van Gisbergen's firing line on one hand, but easing his own fuel concerns on the other.

Still, he reckons he could have made the finish on fuel even without the caution. 

"It sounds we would have. I was only doing the numbers that my engineer Richard [Harris] was telling me," he said. 

"I trust their judgment more than anyone's so I just did what I was told.

"I knew that this was big and that we had to save some fuel, and I'm so glad we got it done."

Team co-owner Roger Penske was on hand to see the breakthrough win, paying tribute to McLaughlin as someone capable of lifting the entire team. 

"We came here in 2016 and we were way back on the grid," he said. 

"We saw the teams that were so successful here and I think it was a journey for us, and it wasn't going to happen overnight. 

"Scotty, we saw him running the Volvo and we knew if we could possibly get him on our team it would make a big difference. And we've grown together. 

"The one thing I have to say is that he's kind of got the momentum within the team and lifted it. He lifts the whole place. And I think that lifts him to the next level.

"I said it many times this weekend, he reminds me a lot of [Rick] Mears. He could always dig deeper and get it for us."

McLaughlin's win is technically still pending a hearing into a team orders charge levelled at DJRTP for an instruction issued to Fabian Coulthard behind the Safety Car.

However any possible sanction is highly likely to be limited to a fine or a teams' points penalty, meaning McLaughlin's victory isn't under threat.

Next article
Supercars won't sway to control upright pressure

Previous article

Supercars won't sway to control upright pressure
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Sub-event Race
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Bathurst

Bathurst

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Wed 9 Oct
23:55
09:55
Practice 2 Thu 10 Oct
02:45
12:45
Practice 3 Thu 10 Oct
05:50
15:50
Practice 4 Fri 11 Oct
01:05
11:05
Qualifying Fri 11 Oct
06:00
16:00
Shootout Sat 12 Oct
07:05
17:05
Race Sun 13 Oct
01:30
11:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Japanese GP results altered after race was declared early

2
Formula 1

FIA to impound protested Renault's ECUs and steering wheels

3
Formula 1

Kubica says Williams 'crossed boundaries' by removing wing

4
Formula 1

Leclerc gets double penalty for clash, late stop

5
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 results provisional until team orders hearing

Latest videos

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Latest news

"Full commitment" lap helped McLaughlin to Bathurst glory
VASC

"Full commitment" lap helped McLaughlin to Bathurst glory

Supercars won't sway to control upright pressure
VASC

Supercars won't sway to control upright pressure

Boost offers to fund control Supercars upright switch
VASC

Boost offers to fund control Supercars upright switch

Bathurst 1000 results provisional until team orders hearing
VASC

Bathurst 1000 results provisional until team orders hearing

Penske charged with Bathurst team orders breach
VASC

Penske charged with Bathurst team orders breach

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.