Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford won't stop Mostert and Waters racing each other

shares
comments
Tickford won't stop Mostert and Waters racing each other
By:
Oct 14, 2019, 11:01 PM

Tickford Racing won't try and stop teammates Chaz Mostert and Cam Waters from racing each other in the future, despite the pair clashing at the last two rounds.

Mostert crashed into Waters in the closing stages of Sunday's Bathurst 1000 while trying to pass him for third place.

The crash left them both in the gravel and out of contention, and came just weeks after a similar run-in at Pukekohe.

But despite being two-from-two in terms of teammate contact, Tickford boss Tim Edwards says he won't implement a ban on intra-team racing.

"You can’t," he said. 

"[Mostert] knows better than that. He knows he made a mistake. I don’t need to tell him he made a mistake, he knows that and I’m sure he will try to avoid making a mistake in future. 

"No race driver deliberately does that, it’s just a mistake and he recognised it. 

"Chaz came and saw me straight after the race. What do you do when somebody admits that they f**ked up? You can’t chastise them. 

"If there was a debate about who was right or wrong, that’s probably where you need to sit people down and agree on a position, but if someone just makes a mistake, well then it’s a mistake isn’t it? 

"You can’t processes in place as such for that, it was just one of those – he made a mistake and unfortunately took two of our cars out."

More on Mostert-Waters crash:

With the Mostert and Waters crash and rear brake issues for the Will and Alex Davison entry, Lee Holdsworth and Thomas Randle ended up being Tickford's best finishers down in 10th.

According to Edwards that marks a frustrating end to a promising weekend in terms of car pace.

“We’ve had fast cars all weekend so we should have been on the podium," he said. 

"Would we have got on the top step? We’ll never know, but we had cars fast enough to be on the podium so we deserved to be there, and that’s why it’s frustrating for everybody. 

"We came here with four cars, all with great speed and great co-drivers and we come away with diddly-s**t."

Next article
"Full commitment" lap helped McLaughlin to Bathurst glory

Previous article

"Full commitment" lap helped McLaughlin to Bathurst glory
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Bathurst

Bathurst

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Wed 9 Oct
06:55
09:55
Practice 2 Thu 10 Oct
09:45
12:45
Practice 3 Thu 10 Oct
12:50
15:50
Practice 4 Fri 11 Oct
08:05
11:05
Qualifying Fri 11 Oct
13:00
16:00
Shootout Sat 12 Oct
14:05
17:05
Race Sun 13 Oct
08:30
11:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Jarrett slams “consequences” of Talladega manufacturer orders

2
Formula 1

Hamilton: 2019 title doesn't feel as "happy"

3
NASCAR Cup

Big wreck ends Stage 2 at Talladega with Bowyer out front

4
Formula 1

Norris: "Fair play" to Albon for late lunge

5
Formula 1

Leclerc: I'm to blame for Verstappen crash

Latest videos

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Latest news

Tickford won't stop Mostert and Waters racing each other
VASC

Tickford won't stop Mostert and Waters racing each other

"Full commitment" lap helped McLaughlin to Bathurst glory
VASC

"Full commitment" lap helped McLaughlin to Bathurst glory

Supercars won't sway to control upright pressure
VASC

Supercars won't sway to control upright pressure

Boost offers to fund control Supercars upright switch
VASC

Boost offers to fund control Supercars upright switch

Bathurst 1000 results provisional until team orders hearing
VASC

Bathurst 1000 results provisional until team orders hearing

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.