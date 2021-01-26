Supercars
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus to run special testing livery

shares
comments
Erebus to run special testing livery
By:

Erebus Motorsport will run a special testing livery for its pair of outings ahead of the 2021 Supercars season.

Erebus is set to complete a rookie day with its new drivers Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki at Winton today, which will be followed by the official pre-season test for Victorian teams at the same circuit in three weeks.

However race liveries for the cars won't be unveiled until closer to the season-opening Mount Panorama 500, the squad opting for a black and silver testing livery for the time being.

The livery features signage from continuing sponsors Snap-On, Supashock and the Army.

Both cars will carry fresh major backing this year, after Penrite followed outgoing driver David Reynolds to Kelly Grove Racing.

“Our team has always been recognized for producing some incredible liveries, and we wanted no different for our test livery,” said Erebus managing director Shannen Kiely.

“It’s a very exciting time in our workshop, we have some fresh changes, and it was a good reason to do something outside of the box and unique.

“Our team has been working tirelessly in the off-season to continue improving and give all our fans and partners something to celebrate.

“That will continue in the weeks leading up to the first race to ensure that we come out of the transporter quick.

“We are incredibly excited to get on track and see what we can all achieve together this season.

“We have some brilliant partners onboard and it’s a testament to our team’s commitment to succeeding on and off the track.

“Their involvement will help bring another dimension to our team, and we are incredibly excited to share the news with our fans."

WAU's Bryce Fullwood will also take part in today's rookie test, sporting his new colours for the 2021 season.

Erebus Motorsport testing livery

Erebus Motorsport testing livery

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Fullwood's Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden unveiled

