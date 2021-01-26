Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
08 May
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
28 May
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
19 Jun
Next event in
143 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
09 Jul
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
20 Aug
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
11 Sep
Next event in
227 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst II
07 Oct
Next event in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
03 Dec
Next event in
310 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Fullwood's Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden unveiled

shares
comments
Fullwood's Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden unveiled
By:

The covers have come off Bryce Fullwood's #2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden ahead of the 2021 Supercars season.

Fullwood will continue to run under the colours of long-time personal backer Middy's Electrical and squad co-naming rights sponsor Mobil 1 for his sophomore Supercars campaign.

This year, however, Middy's corporate pink and blue will be set over a gloss black base, rather than the white used last season.

The new look is set to get it's first hit-out at Winton today, as Fullwood uses one of his rookie test days.

He'll then take part in the Winton portion of the official pre-season test on February 16.

“It’s great to get the Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing car out there for everyone to see, we love the way it looks, even standing still," said WAU team principal Bruce Stewart.

“To have so many returning partners back with us for another year is reflective of their support and loyalty, and we can’t thank them enough.

“It’s also amazing to be able to welcome six new partners to our team and business this year, who will all play a part in our journey. We welcome them with open arms to our family.

“We look forward to an exciting year with Bryce, where he can continue his momentum and Supercar development. This young man has genuine speed, and we’re right behind him in converting that speed into heightened results.”

Fullwood finished his rookie season 18th in the points, with a best finish of third at The Bend.

Seton inks 2021 Super2 deal

Previous article

Seton inks 2021 Super2 deal
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Bryce Fullwood
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Alesi ‘emotional’ over son’s Ferrari test, clarifies Academy exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alesi ‘emotional’ over son’s Ferrari test, clarifies Academy exit

The alarming speed gains that prompted F1's 2021 changes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The alarming speed gains that prompted F1's 2021 changes

Hinchcliffe makes full-time return to IndyCar with Andretti
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Hinchcliffe makes full-time return to IndyCar with Andretti

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

Ferrari’s Leclerc turns first laps of F1 2021 at Fiorano
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari’s Leclerc turns first laps of F1 2021 at Fiorano

Suzuki approach for Rossi via Facebook led to Brivio joining
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki approach for Rossi via Facebook led to Brivio joining

Robert De Niro, John Boyega to star in new Netflix F1 thriller
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Robert De Niro, John Boyega to star in new Netflix F1 thriller

Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing

Latest news

Fullwood's Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden unveiled
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Fullwood's Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden unveiled

Seton inks 2021 Super2 deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Seton inks 2021 Super2 deal

Larkham returns to Supercars TV team
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Larkham returns to Supercars TV team

Blanchard Racing Team signs ex-Erebus engineer
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Blanchard Racing Team signs ex-Erebus engineer

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alesi ‘emotional’ over son’s Ferrari test, clarifies Academy exit

2h
2
Formula 1

The alarming speed gains that prompted F1's 2021 changes

11h
3
IndyCar

Hinchcliffe makes full-time return to IndyCar with Andretti

1h
4
Formula 1

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

1d
5
Formula 1

Ferrari’s Leclerc turns first laps of F1 2021 at Fiorano

35min

Latest news

Fullwood's Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden unveiled

Fullwood's Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden unveiled

Supercars
21m
Seton inks 2021 Super2 deal

Seton inks 2021 Super2 deal

Supercars
Jan 22, 2021
Larkham returns to Supercars TV team

Larkham returns to Supercars TV team

Supercars
Jan 22, 2021
Blanchard Racing Team signs ex-Erebus engineer

Blanchard Racing Team signs ex-Erebus engineer

Supercars
Jan 22, 2021
No super soft tyres for pre-season Supercars tests

No super soft tyres for pre-season Supercars tests

Supercars
Jan 22, 2021

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars
Aug 27, 2020

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.