Fullwood's Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden unveiled

Fullwood will continue to run under the colours of long-time personal backer Middy's Electrical and squad co-naming rights sponsor Mobil 1 for his sophomore Supercars campaign.

This year, however, Middy's corporate pink and blue will be set over a gloss black base, rather than the white used last season.

The new look is set to get it's first hit-out at Winton today, as Fullwood uses one of his rookie test days.

He'll then take part in the Winton portion of the official pre-season test on February 16.

“It’s great to get the Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing car out there for everyone to see, we love the way it looks, even standing still," said WAU team principal Bruce Stewart.

“To have so many returning partners back with us for another year is reflective of their support and loyalty, and we can’t thank them enough.

“It’s also amazing to be able to welcome six new partners to our team and business this year, who will all play a part in our journey. We welcome them with open arms to our family.

“We look forward to an exciting year with Bryce, where he can continue his momentum and Supercar development. This young man has genuine speed, and we’re right behind him in converting that speed into heightened results.”

Fullwood finished his rookie season 18th in the points, with a best finish of third at The Bend.