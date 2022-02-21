Pye set for new Supercars backer

Listen to this article

The power tools company has been the naming rights backer of Scott Pye's entry for the past two seasons.

It was widely expected that the backing would continue, however Motorsport.com understands that Pye won't race in DeWalt colours this year after all.

Instead he'll have new major backing, the identity of which be unveiled later this week or early next week.

A Team 18 spokesperson declined to comment when approached by Motorsport.com.

News of DeWalt's exit as a major backer follows the unveiling of Mark Winterbottom's Team 18 entry, which will carry Irwin Tools colours for a fourth consecutive season.

It also comes amid a number of staffing changes for the squad, with engineer Phil Keed moving to Brad Jones Racing and team manager Steve Henderson also departing Team 18.

Both Winterbottom and Pye will be on track at Winton tomorrow for the pre-season Supercars test.