All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Supercars

Team 18 confirms Winterbottom/de Pasquale 2025 Supercars swap

Winterbottom is out and de Pasquale in at Team 18 for the 2025 season.

Phil Branagan
Upd:
Anton De Pasquale, Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT

Mark Winterbottom will split with Team 18 at the end of the Supercars season, and his seat will be filled by Anton de Pasquale.

Winterbottom, the 2015 Supercars champion, confirmed on social media that the Chevrolet team, owned by businessman Charlie Schwerkolt, has signed another driver for next season.

“To my supporters, the last 24 hours have been a whirlwind, as I was told that Team 18 signed a different driver for 2025,” Winterbottom wrote.

“I don’t really know what the future holds, I’m still digesting the news, but I know I can hold my head high as a professional sportsman.

“I have given 110% and loved working with the team crew and all the sponsors, you are great people. I truly value the support from my family, friends, sponsors and supporters, at a time when I need it most.”

Not long later, de Pasquale confirmed that he was joining the team and would race a Chevrolet for the first time, after four seasons in Dick Johnson Racing's Fords.

“It’s a really exciting next step for me in my career and I’m looking forward to progressing with Charlie, Adrian [Burgess, team manager] and the team and being a part of what they’re building for the future,” the 28-year-old said in a statement.

Mark Winterbottom, Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Mark Winterbottom, Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Edge Photographics

“Looking forward to chasing that common goal and getting stuck into it next year!”

The driver likely to replace 'ADP' is Brodie Kostecki. The 2023 Supercars Champion missed the opening rounds of this season with Erebus Motorsport, but looks to be the favourite to join veteran Will Davison in DJR's Ford Mustangs next season.

In turn, a vacant Erebus seat looks likely to be filled by Cooper Murray, the 23-year-old Melbourne Super2 driver who will share Triple Eight's wildcard entry with Craig Lowndes at Sandown and Bathurst.

Winterbottom, 43, joined Team 18 in 2019, after racing Fords for all of his V8 Supercars career to that point. He scored one race win with the team, at Hidden Valley last season. He will race for the team in the endurance races with Michael Caruso as his co-driver.

De Pasquale, who has won eight of his nine career Supercar victories with DJR, will be chasing the endurance wins with veteran Tony D'Alberto alongside.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Courtney: Supercars retirement announcement "accidental"

Top Comments

More from
Phil Branagan
Courtney: Supercars retirement announcement "accidental"

Courtney: Supercars retirement announcement "accidental"

Supercars
Courtney: Supercars retirement announcement "accidental"
Supercars Tasmania: Waters wins race two, Randle and Feeney collide

Supercars Tasmania: Waters wins race two, Randle and Feeney collide

Supercars
Tasmania SuperSprint
Supercars Tasmania: Waters wins race two, Randle and Feeney collide
Supercars Tasmania: Percat beats Mostert, Feeney to win opener

Supercars Tasmania: Percat beats Mostert, Feeney to win opener

Supercars
Tasmania SuperSprint
Supercars Tasmania: Percat beats Mostert, Feeney to win opener
Mark Winterbottom
More from
Mark Winterbottom
Supercars Indigenous livery roll-out continues

Supercars Indigenous livery roll-out continues

Supercars
Hidden Valley
Supercars Indigenous livery roll-out continues
Winterbottom focussed on titles, not retirement

Winterbottom focussed on titles, not retirement

Supercars
Winterbottom focussed on titles, not retirement
Team 18 Camaros hit the track

Team 18 Camaros hit the track

Supercars
Team 18 Camaros hit the track
Team 18
More from
Team 18
First Supercars drive for Trans Am teen

First Supercars drive for Trans Am teen

Supercars
First Supercars drive for Trans Am teen
Reynolds to replace Pye at Team 18

Reynolds to replace Pye at Team 18

Supercars
Reynolds to replace Pye at Team 18
Pye's Team 18 split now official

Pye's Team 18 split now official

Supercars
Pye's Team 18 split now official

Latest news

How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort
Bottas has "long-term" concerns over Sauber struggles after 'weakest' F1 race

Bottas has "long-term" concerns over Sauber struggles after 'weakest' F1 race

F1 Formula 1
Bottas has "long-term" concerns over Sauber struggles after 'weakest' F1 race
The season that launched Senna to stardom

The season that launched Senna to stardom

Prime
Prime
BF3 BF3
The season that launched Senna to stardom
Barnard joins Bird at McLaren for 2024/25 Formula E season

Barnard joins Bird at McLaren for 2024/25 Formula E season

FE Formula E
Barnard joins Bird at McLaren for 2024/25 Formula E season

Prime

Discover prime content
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global