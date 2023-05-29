Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus
Erebus Motorsport will keep a proper test day up its sleeve by running a pair of rookies in a Gen3 Camaro Supercar this week.
The majority of the Repco Supercars Championship teams are expected to test this week, with Victorian teams running at Winton on Wednesday and Queensland teams at Queensland Raceway on Thursday.
That will allow them to bank crucial Gen3 data ahead of the northern swing in Darwin and Townsville, which kicks off in just over a fortnight.
While most teams will burn on of their allocated test days, series leader Erebus has opted for a different strategy.
Instead of using a test day, the form squad will run Super2 youngsters Jay Hansen and Cooper Murray in Will Brown's Camaro on Wednesday.
That means it will be classed as an evaluation day and will leave Erebus with a full test day up its sleeve.
“We’re glad to have the opportunity to give Jay and Cooper the chance to test these new cars,” said Erebus CEO Barry Ryan.
“We’ve run these evaluation days in the past and they’ve been really beneficial with the right drivers and we believe that Jay and Cooper are at the right point in their careers to show us what they’re capable of and we’ll be trusting their feedback.
“It gives us the opportunity to learn a little bit more about the Gen3 cars away from the race meetings."
Ryan added that the evaluation day will allow the team to use its two remaining test days and prep for the long-distance races later in the year.
"Our intention for our two remaining test days is to do them closer to the enduro events,” Ryan said.
“It’s important heading into Sandown and Bathurst to really focus on the co-drivers and maximise their seat time closer to those race meetings.”
Erebus has made a flying start to the Gen3 era with drivers Brodie Kostecki and Brown currently first and second in the standings.
The squad also leads the teams' championship over Triple Eight.
