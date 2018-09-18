Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Bathurst date could shift to avoid rugby clash

shares
comments
Bathurst date could shift to avoid rugby clash
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Sep 18, 2018, 3:34 AM

The 2019 Bathurst 1000 could move back to the second weekend in October to avoid a clash with the National Rugby League grand final, a shift that would re-shape the back end of the Supercars calendar.

While the NRL hasn't confirmed it's 2019 schedule yet, a shift in the public holiday schedule for New South Wales means the grand final is likely to be held on Sunday October 6, the evening before Labour Day.

That creates an interesting predicament for Supercars, given that Bathurst is traditionally held on the first full weekend in October.

With the NRL and Supercars sharing a primary broadcaster in Fox Sports, a clash is effectively out of the question. Moving Bathurst a week earlier would mean clashing with the Australian Football League grand final, which is even less likely, making the October 10-13 slot the logical choice.

It would be the latest Bathurst start since 2013.

A Supercars spokesperson told Motorsport.com that the series is “working directly with the NRL on synergies and calendar alignment”.

While far from unprecedented, shifting Bathurst to the second October weekend would have an effect on the back end of the Supercars schedule.

It would mean the Gold Coast 600 would need to be pushed to the last weekend in October, to re-establish the two-week gap between that and Bathurst.

That would mean clashing with the Phillip Island MotoGP round, which has already confirmed its provisional schedule.

A two week break to give teams a chance to send hardware to New Zealand would mean Pukekohe would shift to the second weekend in November (8-10), which then leaves an interesting proposition for the season finale in Newcastle.

One option for Newcastle would be retaining the current penultimate November weekend date, which could potentially create a logistical headache for both teams returning from New Zealand on a fortnight turnaround, and for Supercars itself which would have a week less to get its temporary pit structure from the Gold Coast down to Newcastle.

The second option would be to push the Newcastle 500 back to the crossover weekend between November and December, which would mean the season finishing a week later than it does this year.

Supercars is expected to reveal its 2019 calendar midway through October.

Next Supercars article
Whincup's Sandown 'Fast and the Furious' moment

Previous article

Whincup's Sandown 'Fast and the Furious' moment

Next article

Ford GT set for Bathurst 1000 laps

Ford GT set for Bathurst 1000 laps
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Autosport Drives - Supercars 05:16
Supercars

Autosport Drives - Supercars

Rick Kelly talks Bathurst 1000 with Larry Perkins 04:22
Supercars

Rick Kelly talks Bathurst 1000 with Larry Perkins

News in depth
Ford GT to race Falcon and Mustang at Bathurst
Supercars

Ford GT to race Falcon and Mustang at Bathurst

Nissan shaping up for best Bathurst chance
Supercars

Nissan shaping up for best Bathurst chance

Briscoe keen on competitive Bathurst return
Supercars

Briscoe keen on competitive Bathurst return

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.