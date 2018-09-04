Sign in
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP issues 19-round 2019 calendar

MotoGP issues 19-round 2019 calendar
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Sep 4, 2018, 10:04 AM

MotoGP has issued a 19-round provisional calendar for the 2019 season, featuring no changes of venue compared to this year's schedule.

Efforts by series promoter Dorna to add a 20th race to the calendar in Mexico were abandoned,  largely due to safety fears surrounding the suitability of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez facility in Mexico City for bike racing.

Finland's under-construction KymiRing track, which had been due to host its first MotoGP round in 2019, will also not be completed in time to join the calendar for next year.

The 2019 season will once again commence in Qatar, a week earlier than last year, on March 10, and will conclude at Valencia on November 17.

After riders criticised the short length of this year's summer break, a four-week gap between races has been restored by making the Assen and Sachsenring rounds back-to-back, with the latter taking place a week earlier than in 2018.

Misano and Aragon have also been made back-to-back races, so that Misano does not fall on the same weekend as the F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Draft 2019 MotoGP calendar:

Date Venue
March 10  Qatar
March 31  Termas de Rio Hondo 
April 14  Austin 
May 5  Jerez 
May 19  Le Mans 
June 2  Mugello 
June 16  Barcelona 
June 30  Assen 
July 7  Sachsenring 
August 4  Brno
August 11  Red Bull Ring 
August 25  Silverstone
September 15  Misano
September 22  Aragon 
October 6  Buriram 
October 20  Motegi 
October 27  Phillip Island 
November 3  Sepang 
November 17  Valencia 
