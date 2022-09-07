Bathurst 1000 returns to morning start

Listen to this article

The start of the Supercars enduro was pushed back to a latest ever 12:15pm local time last year in a bid to push the finish into a prime time TV window.

However for the 2022 running of the Great Race the start has been brought forward a full hour to a more traditional 11:15am local time.

That's the earliest scheduled start time since 2018, although the the 2020 race ended up starting at 11am after it was brought forward due to a forecast of severe storms and rain.

Supercars action will be spread across all four days of the 2022 Bathurst 1000 event, starting with two practice sessions, one for all drivers and one restricted to co-drivers, on the Thursday.

There are two more all-in practice sessions on Friday before the Top 10 Shootout berths, and grid positions 11-28, are settled by qualifying on Friday evening.

Saturday will feature two more practice sessions (one restricted to co-drivers) before the Shootout to determine pole.

There is then a 20-minute warm-up on Sunday morning followed by the Great Race.

2022 Bathurst 1000 schedule

All times AEDT (GMT +11)

Thursday October 6

7:25-7:45 Heritage Revival – Practice 1

7:55-8:15 V8 SuperUtes – Practice

8:25-8:45 Toyota 86 – Practice 1

8:55-9:45 Carrera Cup – Practice

10:00-10:40 Super2/Super3 – Practice 1

11:00-12:00 Supercars – Practice 1 (all drivers)

13:05-13:25 Heritage Revival – Practice 2

13:35-13:55 V8 SuperUtes – Qualifying

14:05-14:25 Toyota 86 – Practice 2

14:40-15:20 Super2/Super3 – Practice 2

15:30-15:50 Supercars – Gen3 Demonstration

15:55-16:55 Supercars – Practice 2 (co-drivers)

17:10-17:30 Carrera Cup – Qualifying

17:40-18:00 Heritage Revival – Qualifying

Friday, October 7

7:50-8:10 Toyota 86 – Qualifying

8:20-8:40 Heritage Revival – Race 1

8:50-9:10 V8 SuperUtes – Race 1

9:20-9:55 Super2/Super3 – Qualifying

10:10-11:10 Supercars – Practice 3 (all drivers)

11:10-11:30 Supercars – Gen3 Demonstration

12:30-12:50 Toyota 86 – Race 1

13:00-14:00 Supercars – Practice 4 (all drivers)

14:15-14:55 Carrera Cup – Race 1

15:25-15:40 Super2/Super3 – Race 1

16:15-16:55 Supercars – Qualifying

17:00-17:20 Supercars – Gen3 Demonstration

17:25-17:45 Heritage Revival – Race 2

Saturday, October 8

8:10-8:30 V8 SuperUtes – Race 2

8:50-9:25 Super2/Super3 – Qualifying

9:40-10:15 Supercars – Gen3 Demonstration

10:20-11:20 Supercars – Practice 5 (co-drivers)

11:40-12:00 Heritage Revival – Race 3

13:00-14:00 Supercars – Practice 6 (all drivers)

14:20-14:40 V8 SuperUtes – Race 3

14:50-15:10 Toyota 86 – Race 2

15:20-15:45 Carrera Cup – Race 2

16:00-16:45 Super2/Super3 – Race 2

17:05 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

Sunday, October 9

7:25-7:45 V8 SuperUtes – Race 4

8:00-8:20 Supercars – Warm Up

8:40-9:00 Supercars – Drivers Parade

9:05-9:25 Toyota 86 – Race 3

9:40-10:05 Carrera Cup – Race 3

11:15 Supercars – Bathurst 1000